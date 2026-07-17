Former MLA Tapas Chatterjee Joins Ritabrata Banerjee's Rebel Trinamool Faction
Former MLA Tapas Chatterjee’s entry in the rebel Trinamool faction has widened the split within the party, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
Kolkata: Former Rajarhat-Newtown MLA Tapas Chatterjee has switched allegiance from Mamata Banerjee's camp to the rebel Trinamool faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.
He met with Ritabrata Banerjee at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly before his entry into the rebel camp.
Chatterjee had lost the 2026 assembly election from the Rajarhat-Newtown constituency by a narrow margin of 316 votes, a result he subsequently challenged in the Calcutta High Court. After hinting at a split from the Mamata camp, he visited the assembly to formally join the rebel faction, a move that was met with local protests in his constituency.
The former Rajarhat-Newtown MLA's switch follows a string of high-profile departures from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, including that of former Minister Madan Mitra, as both camps fight for control of the party's symbols and funds.
Chatterjee won the Rajarhat-Newtown constituency in 2021 and was fielded again for the 2026 election. However, he was defeated by BJP candidate Piyush Kanodia. Following the loss, Mamata alleged vote-rigging in that constituency, claiming that Chatterjee had actually won and was forcibly defeated.
Chatterjee is a former CPM leader himself. After joining the Trinamool, he grew close to Abhishek Banerjee and was known within the party as one of "Abhishek Banerjee's close leaders." Furthermore, his rivalry with Sabyasachi Dutta in the politics of the Rajarhat and Bidhannagar areas is common knowledge. Sabyasachi is currently in jail, and Chatterjee, too, is moving towards Ritabrata's camp.
Expressing his resentment towards the political consultancy firm I-PAC, Chatterjee said, "I have been in politics for so long, yet an organisation called I-PAC is to decide that I cannot contest the election here! That my daughter must be fielded here, or that so-and-so must be the candidate—such things are unacceptable."
He expressed regret over not receiving the respect he deserved within the party, despite working day and night tirelessly. Speaking about the humiliation he faced, he said, "Any decision had to be routed through someone else; I felt deeply humiliated by this."
According to sources, unless there is a major last-minute change, Chatterjee may secure a position within the organisational structure of Ritabrata's camp. He could be appointed as the president of the Barasat organisational district.
The conflict between the two factions has come to the fore over the observance of Martyrs' Day on July 21. Following a court order, the day will be observed separately at two different locations in the city.
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