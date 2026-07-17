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Former MLA Tapas Chatterjee Joins Ritabrata Banerjee's Rebel Trinamool Faction

Kolkata: Former Rajarhat-Newtown MLA Tapas Chatterjee has switched allegiance from Mamata Banerjee's camp to the rebel Trinamool faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

He met with Ritabrata Banerjee at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly before his entry into the rebel camp.

Chatterjee had lost the 2026 assembly election from the Rajarhat-Newtown constituency by a narrow margin of 316 votes, a result he subsequently challenged in the Calcutta High Court. After hinting at a split from the Mamata camp, he visited the assembly to formally join the rebel faction, a move that was met with local protests in his constituency.

The former Rajarhat-Newtown MLA's switch follows a string of high-profile departures from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, including that of former Minister Madan Mitra, as both camps fight for control of the party's symbols and funds.

Chatterjee won the Rajarhat-Newtown constituency in 2021 and was fielded again for the 2026 election. However, he was defeated by BJP candidate Piyush Kanodia. Following the loss, Mamata alleged vote-rigging in that constituency, claiming that Chatterjee had actually won and was forcibly defeated.