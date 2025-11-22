ETV Bharat / state

Ex MLA, Naxalite Org Allege Hidma Killed In ‘Fake Encounter’; ‘Attempt To Spread Misinformation,’ Say Police

Sukma: The death of Naxalite commander Madvi Hidma has sparked a new controversy in Chhattisgarh, with former MLA Manish Kunjam and the Naxalite organisation calling the encounter fake. The police dubbed the claim an "attempt to spread misinformation".

Manish Kunjam, who is also a senior tribal leader of the Bastar Raj Morcha, claimed that the Naxalite commander’s death was not the result of an encounter but part of a power struggle within the Naxalite organisation.

Hidma was caught alive before being killed, he claimed, and added that the "entire game" was planned and engineered by Devji to gain mileage and protect himself. Addressing a press conference in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, Kunjam alleged, "Hidma had been caught alive and then killed. The encounter was completely fake."

Hidma (51), his wife Madkam Raje, and four other Naxalites were killed in an alleged encounter with security personnel in the Maredumilli forest in Alluri Sitaramaraju district of the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the morning of November 18.

According to Kunjam, Hidma had prepared to surrender and return to the mainstream, but the organisation's top leaders did not accept this proposal. He alleged that Hidma's surrender would have dealt a major blow to the organisation's power and network. Due to this fear and struggle for supremacy, a conspiracy was hatched at Maoist leader Devji's behest, and he was systematically eliminated.

"Look at all the newspapers, Hidma has been made the mastermind of all major (Naxalite) incidents, then what about well-educated people who came from Andhra Pradesh (and were active as Maoists). Were they just peeling grass? They put all the blame on Hidma. They got him killed and arrested the rest," he said.

Devji is neither arrested nor killed. He is comfortably sitting somewhere as a guest of the Andhra Pradesh government, Kunjam alleged. He also blamed leaders from Andhra Pradesh for "arming and instigating" Bastar's tribal youth into the armed movement.

Kunjam said, "I want to appeal to (Maoist leaders) Hirra, Deva in Sukma and others to surrender. There is no need to go to Andhra or Telangana. If needed, I will go to bring them back and help them surrender."