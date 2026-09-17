Assembly Cannot Be A Pro‑govt Courier Agency: Former Jammu Kashmir Minister Sajad Lone Over Lack Of Information On 1987 Poll Rigging Resolution
Peoples Conference chief and legislator Sajad Lone says that Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly secretariat has maintained silence over his poll rigging resolution.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Srinagar: Peoples Conference chief and legislator Sajad Lone has alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly secretariat has kept silent on his resolution on the 1987 poll rigging, prompting him to take up the matter with the assembly secretariat.
The former minister in the PDP-BJP government said that he had submitted two notices for resolutions for the upcoming 10-day autumn session which is commencing from September 21 in the summer capital Srinagar.
I had given notice for two resolutions for the upcoming autumn session. The Assembly Secretariat has informed me that my resolution against the recent power tariff hike has been admitted, but there is silence on the other resolution regarding a watershed event in Jammu &…— Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) September 17, 2026
"The Assembly Secretariat has informed me that my resolution against the recent power tariff hike has been admitted, but there is silence on the other resolution regarding a watershed event in Jammu and Kashmir’s history. There is total silence on my resolution pertaining to the rigging of the 1987 elections," Lone said.
The 1987 election has remained a watershed moment in Kashmir politics with poll rigging believed to be an immediate trigger for the militancy in the Kashmir valley. Earlier, Lone whose father Abdul Gani Lone, unsuccessfully contested that election had sought investigation into the poll rigging, blaming it for the subsequent turmoil in Kashmir.
The MLA Handwara said that the legislative assembly cannot act like a post office that “sends convenient letters but hides the inconvenient ones.” "The Assembly cannot behave like a pro‑government courier agency. It is the custodian of the rights of all MLAs and of the trust reposed in us by the people of Jammu & Kashmir," Lone added.
Citing Rule 179 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Assembly, he said the Assembly Secretariat must inform MLAs whether their resolutions have been admitted, disallowed or admitted as amended by the speaker.
However, the Assembly cannot withhold information about resolutions, Lone added. "It is legally binding on them to intimate me about the status of the resolution. Denial of information would be a breach of the rules. I have written to the Assembly Secretariat over the issue," the legislator said.
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