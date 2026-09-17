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Assembly Cannot Be A Pro‑govt Courier Agency: Former Jammu Kashmir Minister Sajad Lone Over Lack Of Information On 1987 Poll Rigging Resolution

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone. ( ETV Bharat )

By Moazum Mohammad 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Peoples Conference chief and legislator Sajad Lone has alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly secretariat has kept silent on his resolution on the 1987 poll rigging, prompting him to take up the matter with the assembly secretariat. The former minister in the PDP-BJP government said that he had submitted two notices for resolutions for the upcoming 10-day autumn session which is commencing from September 21 in the summer capital Srinagar. "The Assembly Secretariat has informed me that my resolution against the recent power tariff hike has been admitted, but there is silence on the other resolution regarding a watershed event in Jammu and Kashmir’s history. There is total silence on my resolution pertaining to the rigging of the 1987 elections," Lone said.