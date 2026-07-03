DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan Arrested After HC Denies Bail In Case For Remarks Against CM Vijay
He was arrested while he was on an inspection visit to Authoor Town Panchayat office in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu
Published : July 3, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST|
Updated : July 3, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK MLA from Tiruchendur constituency, Anitha Radhakrishnan, was arrested on Friday soon after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case filed against him for allegedly making defamatory statements against Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.
He was arrested while he was on an inspection visit to Authoor Town Panchayat office in Thoothukudi. Soon after his arrest, he was escorted to a waiting police jeep.
According to sources, Anitha Radhakrishnan had delivered a speech at a DMK general meeting held at Authoor, Thoothukudi district on June 20, where he strongly criticized Chief Minister Vijay.
He allegedly made objectionable and defamatory statements about the chief minister during his speech.
Subsequently, on the basis of a complaint filed by TVK city secretary Selvam, the Authoor police registered a case against Anitha Radhakrishnan under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Section 352 (provoking breach of peace) and Section 353(2) (promoting feelings of hatred) among others.
முதலமைச்சரை அவதூறாகப் பேசினார் என்று முன்னாள் அமைச்சர் அனிதா ராதாகிருஷ்ணன் அவர்களைக் கைது செய்துள்ளது ‘Take Diversion’ அரசு.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 3, 2026
தொகுதியில் ஆய்வு மேற்கொண்டு மக்கள் பணியில் ஈடுபட்டு இருந்தவரை, அவசர அவசரமாகக் கைதுசெய்ய வேண்டிய அவசியம் என்ன வந்தது?
சினிமா ஆக்ஷன் பாணியில் போலீஸ்… https://t.co/CWcWJJlm3j
Earlier, the MLA had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail as the police could arrest him any time in connection with the case.
In his petition, he stated that he had spoken as an Opposition MLA about the public's dissatisfaction and only protested against the ruling party's actions.
The case registered against him was due to political motives, he had claimed in the petition.
The case came up for hearing before Justice G K Ilandhirian on Friday.
Senior advocate N R Elango, appearing for Radhakrishnan, argued, “The police have misused their power to register a case. The MLA has spoken only about the administrative shortcomings of the government. He has not mentioned anyone personally. Since there is no basis for filing a defamation case, the case should be quashed.”
Meanwhile, the government counsel said, "A person who has served as a seven-time MLA and minister does not know how to speak in public. There is no need to speak about this at a welfare function. There is sufficient reason to take action under the defamation section."
The court then remarked, "A Member of the Legislative Assembly should know what he is talking about and speak. Can he defame the Chief Minister for that? He should not defame any Chief Minister."
The court then dismissed his anticipatory bail application.
DMK president M K Stalin questioned the urgent need to arrest Radhakrishnan who was conducting an inspection in his constituency.
"Why the urgency. Is this the change this government which is unable to prevent the murders, robberies and sexual crimes against women, and engrossed in admitting members from other parties, want to ensure," the former chief minister asked on 'X'.
"If arrests were made in defamation cases, then how many ministers would be arrested for their speeches," Stalin asked.
"The chief minister thinks he can retain his seat through horse-trading and without doing any good to the people who voted for him and pass the time by arresting the opposition party members who criticise him. Arrogance is the path to destruction," Stalin said.
DMK MP Kanimozhi too condemned the arrest and said on 'X' that the party would not yield to such "oppressive tactics."
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