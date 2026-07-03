ETV Bharat / state

DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan Arrested After HC Denies Bail In Case For Remarks Against CM Vijay

Legislator from Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu, Anitha Radhakrishnan after his arrest on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK MLA from Tiruchendur constituency, Anitha Radhakrishnan, was arrested on Friday soon after the Madras High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a case filed against him for allegedly making defamatory statements against Chief Minister Joseph Vijay.

He was arrested while he was on an inspection visit to Authoor Town Panchayat office in Thoothukudi. Soon after his arrest, he was escorted to a waiting police jeep.

According to sources, Anitha Radhakrishnan had delivered a speech at a DMK general meeting held at Authoor, Thoothukudi district on June 20, where he strongly criticized Chief Minister Vijay.

He allegedly made objectionable and defamatory statements about the chief minister during his speech.

Subsequently, on the basis of a complaint filed by TVK city secretary Selvam, the Authoor police registered a case against Anitha Radhakrishnan under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Section 352 (provoking breach of peace) and Section 353(2) (promoting feelings of hatred) among others.

Earlier, the MLA had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail as the police could arrest him any time in connection with the case.

In his petition, he stated that he had spoken as an Opposition MLA about the public's dissatisfaction and only protested against the ruling party's actions.

The case registered against him was due to political motives, he had claimed in the petition.