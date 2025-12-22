ETV Bharat / state

Former Maoist Gade Innaiah Arrested By NIA; Shifted To Chanchalguda Jail

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested former Maoist Gade Innaiah alias Inna Reddy in connection with his speech allegedly in support of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, officials said.

According to officials, Innaiah, 64, a former leader of the 'People's War', general secretary of 'Bharat Bachao' was arrested by the NIA on Sunday from Jangaon where he is running a shelter home. He was arrested in a case registered against him under Section 152 of the BNS and Sections 13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, on charges of inciting people to continue the Maoist revolution.

According to officials, a team of 20 people led by Hyderabad NIA DSP Kaki Rahul Teja reached 'Maa Illu Prajadaran Orphanage', run by Innaiah and his wife, in TB Thanda, on the outskirts of Regadithanda village in Jaffergadh mandal, Jangaon district, at around 9 AM on Sunday. They took Innaiah into custody and seized three cell phones from him. The team also conducted searches on the premises and interrogated him at the orphanage for about two hours.

Subsequently, he was officially arrested and produced before the special NIA court in Hyderabad, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody, after which he was shifted to Chanchalguda jail. The CPI(ML) Mass Line party's Telangana secretary, Potu Rangarao, and former Revolutionary Students' Forum convenor Sambamurthy condemned this arrest in separate statements. They stated that arresting someone under UAPA for expressing suspicion that Viklap's encounter was 'fake' is undemocratic.