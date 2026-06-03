ETV Bharat / state

Former Maoist Couple Rebuilds Life In Chhattisgarh, CM Sai’s Surprise Visit Turns Emotional

Bijapur: One unexpected stop Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took on Tuesday while touring districts has turned into something that is nothing short of emotional. Moving across places during the ongoing Sushasan Tihar outreach programme, when the CM’s convoy stopped at a modest grocery shop in Bijapur’s Kondapalli village, out came Masa Tamo and Jaymoti, a former Maoist couple who had once lived amid violence and uncertainty.

The moment froze for the couple and left the CM happy.

Masa Tamo and Jaymoti, the former Maoist couple (ETV Bharat)

Sai stepped inside the small store, spoke warmly with the couple and purchased a bottle of water from their shop. The visit sent out a simple but powerful message that self-reliance is the truest sign of a new life.

As conversation began, the couple narrated how life was earlier and how things have changed. The struggle and loss were immense but they said they are happy with the transformation.

Masa Tamo grew up amid hardship. After losing his father, he could no longer pursue education. The situation became so difficult that he was pushed into joining a Maoist organization in 2007. Jaymoti’s story too had a painful beginning. Orphaned at a young age, she too was drawn into the same path of conflict. The two met within the organization and married in 2021.

But before it was too late, the couple realised that there was no future in the organisation other than getting embroiled in violence. “We started questioning ourselves about what the future holds for us. And if we continue as Naxals, it would not end with us, it would follow through generations. It was time to bid adieu,” the couple said.