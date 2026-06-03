Former Maoist Couple Rebuilds Life In Chhattisgarh, CM Sai’s Surprise Visit Turns Emotional
A roadside grocery shop in Kondapalli became the backdrop for a powerful story of redemption, resilience and a couple’s journey back into mainstream life.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
Bijapur: One unexpected stop Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took on Tuesday while touring districts has turned into something that is nothing short of emotional. Moving across places during the ongoing Sushasan Tihar outreach programme, when the CM’s convoy stopped at a modest grocery shop in Bijapur’s Kondapalli village, out came Masa Tamo and Jaymoti, a former Maoist couple who had once lived amid violence and uncertainty.
The moment froze for the couple and left the CM happy.
Sai stepped inside the small store, spoke warmly with the couple and purchased a bottle of water from their shop. The visit sent out a simple but powerful message that self-reliance is the truest sign of a new life.
As conversation began, the couple narrated how life was earlier and how things have changed. The struggle and loss were immense but they said they are happy with the transformation.
Masa Tamo grew up amid hardship. After losing his father, he could no longer pursue education. The situation became so difficult that he was pushed into joining a Maoist organization in 2007. Jaymoti’s story too had a painful beginning. Orphaned at a young age, she too was drawn into the same path of conflict. The two met within the organization and married in 2021.
But before it was too late, the couple realised that there was no future in the organisation other than getting embroiled in violence. “We started questioning ourselves about what the future holds for us. And if we continue as Naxals, it would not end with us, it would follow through generations. It was time to bid adieu,” the couple said.
In October 2025, they decided to surrender and returned to mainstream society.
At the Bijapur Rehabilitation Centre, they got a new lease of life. Here they received literacy support, skill development training and access to government welfare schemes.
They also got administrative assistance that helped them secure essential documents including ration cards, Aadhaar cards, Ayushman cards, MGNREGA job cards, caste certificates and bank accounts.
Jaymoti received a Rs 1 lakh loan through the Women and Child Development Department’s Saksham Yojana with which the couple opened a small grocery store in Kondapalli village.
Today, the shop signifies many things - a renewed life, new hope, changing aspirations and a livelihood they earn with dignity.
Speaking to the Chief Minister, Masa and Jaymoti said they are now living with self-respect and looking toward the future with renewed hope. “We never imagined life could change so dramatically, but rehabilitation support and administrative help gave us a new identity,” they said.
“This is not merely the story of two people, but a reflection of a changing Bastar.When people receive opportunity, trust and support, they can leave violence behind and rebuild a life of dignity,” the CM said.
Those few moments spent at a roadside grocery shop have become one of Sushasan Tihar’s most touching scenes, reminding that Bastar’s narrative is changing, from fear and conflict towards trust, rehabilitation and hope.
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