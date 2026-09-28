Former Maharashtra MLA's Bail Plea In Gangrape Case Rejected By Bhiwandi District Sessions Court
A hearing on Pawar's anticipatory bail application, filed in the Additional District Sessions Court in Bhiwandi, had previously taken place on September 24.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Bhiwandi (Thane): The Bhiwandi District Sessions Court in Maharashtra on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar in connection with a gangrape case.
Six police teams are searching for Pawar and the second accused, dismissed police constable Shailesh Patil, for the last 13 days since the case was registered. However, he remains at large. Meanwhile, sources indicate that Pawar's lawyers are now planning to approach the Bombay High Court to seek anticipatory bail.
The court had reserved its decision on the anticipatory bail application filed by the former MLA on the gangrape case, which occurred at a rest house within the jurisdiction of Padgha police station in Bhiwandi taluka. A 22-year-old married woman was reportedly raped in the rest house.
A hearing on Pawar's anticipatory bail application, filed in the Additional District Sessions Court in Bhiwandi, had previously taken place on September 24, before Judge AA Karande. The investigating officer, assistant police inspector Deepali Lambhate, and the victim were present during the proceedings.
Arguments were vigorously presented by both the defence and the investigating officer regarding the former MLA's anticipatory bail plea. During the proceedings, the defence counsel presented the victim's chat logs, arguing since she had managed to record a video on her mobile phone, she could have—but did not—call anyone for help.
On the other hand, the investigating officer maintained that the victim did not file an immediate complaint because she was terrified. Deepali told the court that the victim was unable to make any calls because the doors of the rest house where the assault occurred were remote-operated and the premises were equipped with signal jammers.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court had previously reserved its decision on the matter. Judge Karande’s court rejected Pawar's plea for anticipatory bail on the day.
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