ETV Bharat / state

Former Maharashtra MLA's Bail Plea In Gangrape Case Rejected By Bhiwandi District Sessions Court

Bhiwandi (Thane) : The Bhiwandi District Sessions Court in Maharashtra on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of ​​former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar in connection with a gangrape case.

Six police teams are searching for Pawar and the second accused, dismissed police constable Shailesh Patil, for the last 13 days since the case was registered. However, he remains at large. Meanwhile, sources indicate that Pawar's lawyers are now planning to approach the Bombay High Court to seek anticipatory bail.

The court had reserved its decision on the anticipatory bail application filed by the former MLA on the gangrape case, which occurred at a rest house within the jurisdiction of Padgha police station in Bhiwandi taluka. A 22-year-old married woman was reportedly raped in the rest house.

A hearing on Pawar's anticipatory bail application, filed in the Additional District Sessions Court in Bhiwandi, had previously taken place on September 24, before Judge AA Karande. The investigating officer, assistant police inspector Deepali Lambhate, and the victim were present during the proceedings.