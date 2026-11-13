Ex-Madras HC Judge C S Karnan, Who Was Jailed For Contempt, Passes Away In Chennai
During his stint as Calcutta High Court judge, Karnan sentenced some Supreme Court judges to five years of rigorous imprisonment under Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Chennai: Former Madras High Court judge Justice Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan (71), who was the country's first sitting judge to be sentenced to six months' imprisonment in a contempt of court by the Supreme Court, passed away in Chennai on November 13 due to ill health.
Karnan, a resident of Chennai, was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court in March 2009 and was the court's first judge from a Scheduled Caste community. He was later transferred to the Calcutta High Court in March 2016. He served in the high courts for over eight years and retired on June 21, 2017.
Born in 1955 at Karunatham village in Cuddalore district, Karnan was the second of eight children of Swaminathan and Kamalam. He completed his law studies at the Chennai Law College in 1983 and worked as an advocate. He formally changed his maiden name from Karunanidhi to Karnan in 1991, as per the wishes of his wife Saraswathi.
When Karnan was a judge of the Madras High Court, he openly declared that judges were taking bribes and that he had evidence of it. A sitting judge filing a complaint against his sitting colleagues had created a sensation in the court's history.
Amid the controversy, the Supreme Court collegium recommended transferring Karnan to the Calcutta High Court. However, he prepared a list of judges, whom he alleged were corrupt, and sent it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Karnan, who was transferred to the Calcutta High Court in 2017, sentenced some Supreme Court judges to five years of rigorous imprisonment under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Subsequently, the Supreme Court, which registered a contempt of court case against Karnan, sentenced him to six months in prison.
It is noteworthy that it was the first time in the history of the judiciary that a sentence was imposed on a High Court judge while he was in office.
Karnan, who was released after serving a six-month prison sentence in December 2017, had been living in Chennai.
Due to ill health, he was admitted to a private hospital, where he died on Friday morning after failing to respond to treatment.
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