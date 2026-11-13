ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Madras HC Judge C S Karnan, Who Was Jailed For Contempt, Passes Away In Chennai

File photo of former Madras High Court Judge C S Karnan ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Former Madras High Court judge Justice Chinnaswamy Swaminathan Karnan (71), who was the country's first sitting judge to be sentenced to six months' imprisonment in a contempt of court by the Supreme Court, passed away in Chennai on November 13 due to ill health.

Karnan, a resident of Chennai, was appointed as a judge of the Madras High Court in March 2009 and was the court's first judge from a Scheduled Caste community. He was later transferred to the Calcutta High Court in March 2016. He served in the high courts for over eight years and retired on June 21, 2017.

Born in 1955 at Karunatham village in Cuddalore district, Karnan was the second of eight children of Swaminathan and Kamalam. He completed his law studies at the Chennai Law College in 1983 and worked as an advocate. He formally changed his maiden name from Karunanidhi to Karnan in 1991, as per the wishes of his wife Saraswathi. When Karnan was a judge of the Madras High Court, he openly declared that judges were taking bribes and that he had evidence of it. A sitting judge filing a complaint against his sitting colleagues had created a sensation in the court's history. Amid the controversy, the Supreme Court collegium recommended transferring Karnan to the Calcutta High Court. However, he prepared a list of judges, whom he alleged were corrupt, and sent it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.