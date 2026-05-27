ETV Bharat / state

Former Life Insurance Executive Gets Two-Year Rigorous Imprisonment In Fraud Case

Thane: A special court in Thane has convicted a 46-year-old former life insurance manager for defrauding people of more than Rs 3.51 crore under the pretext of high-yield stock market returns and sentenced him to two years in rigorous imprisonment.

Special Judge of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act (MPID) Court, D.R. Deshpande, found the accused, Ravikiran Joshi, guilty under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of the MPID Act, 1999.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Joshi. The prosecution stated that between 2015 and 2021, Joshi, who worked with a prominent life insurer, lured retail professionals and colleagues with false promises of a monthly return of 10 to 15 per cent on share market investments.