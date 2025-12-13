ETV Bharat / state

Former Legislator's Nephew Stabbed To Death In Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar: The 16-year-old nephew of former AAP MLA and BJP leader Sheetal Angural was stabbed to death in Jalandhar on Friday night, said police.

Police said the victim, Vikas Angural was attacked with knife by suspected drug addicts following an argument at Basti Danishmandan. The accused left Vikas bleeding on the road and fled. The youngster's family members rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sheetal said he was informed on a phone call that Vikas had been stabbed at around 10 pm on Friday. "I fight people's battles all day long and someone killed a member of my own family and fled. My nephew Vikas was killed by drug addicts of the city," he said.