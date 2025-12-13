Former Legislator's Nephew Stabbed To Death In Punjab's Jalandhar
The victim, Vikas Angural was attacked by suspected drug addicts who left him bleeding on the road and fled.
Jalandhar: The 16-year-old nephew of former AAP MLA and BJP leader Sheetal Angural was stabbed to death in Jalandhar on Friday night, said police.
Police said the victim, Vikas Angural was attacked with knife by suspected drug addicts following an argument at Basti Danishmandan. The accused left Vikas bleeding on the road and fled. The youngster's family members rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Sheetal said he was informed on a phone call that Vikas had been stabbed at around 10 pm on Friday. "I fight people's battles all day long and someone killed a member of my own family and fled. My nephew Vikas was killed by drug addicts of the city," he said.
Sheetal alleged that Vikas was killed by one Kalu, a drug addict and his associates. "When I reached the spot, Vikas was lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Joshi Hospital at Kapurthala Chowk, where he died," he said.
The former legislator said he was born Nishmanda slum where he alleged drugs are openly sold by peddlers. "My nephew was murdered by drug addicts," he alleged, adding the accused had stabbed Vikas numerous times in his chest. "The Aam Aadmi Party government has ruined the law and order situation in Punjab," he said.
A police officer said a team was dispatched to the incident site as soon as information was received. "The family has filed a case against one of the accused. We have formed a team to arrest the accused," he said, adding the motive of the crime can be ascertained after the accused are arrested. A case has been registered under Sections 103 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and the Arms Act, the officer said.
