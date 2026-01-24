ETV Bharat / state

Former Lady Sarpanch Shot Dead In Punjab's Mansa

Mansa: A former lady sarpanch of Khilnan panchayat in Punjab's Mansa district was shot dead following a dispute on Saturday.

The victim, Mahinderjit Kaur (45), a Congress supporter, was returning home when the accused allegedly opened fire on her. Later, as her husband Manpreet Singh rushed to the spot, the accused reportedly fired at his vehicle as well. He managed to escape unhurt. The deceased's relatives said she and the accused were neighbours. They said the accused often dumped construction debris on Mahinderjit's land.

They said the former sarpanch had filed a complaint with the police and the matter was also taken up at the Panchayat but in vain.

A few days back, Manpreet picked up bricks and threw them on the accused's land after which the matter escalated further. The accused allegedly took it out on Mahinderjit and shot her dead on the day, they said.