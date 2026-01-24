Former Lady Sarpanch Shot Dead In Punjab's Mansa
The murder seems to be a fallout of a previous enmity between the deceased and her neighbours. Probe is on, said police.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
Mansa: A former lady sarpanch of Khilnan panchayat in Punjab's Mansa district was shot dead following a dispute on Saturday.
The victim, Mahinderjit Kaur (45), a Congress supporter, was returning home when the accused allegedly opened fire on her. Later, as her husband Manpreet Singh rushed to the spot, the accused reportedly fired at his vehicle as well. He managed to escape unhurt. The deceased's relatives said she and the accused were neighbours. They said the accused often dumped construction debris on Mahinderjit's land.
They said the former sarpanch had filed a complaint with the police and the matter was also taken up at the Panchayat but in vain.
A few days back, Manpreet picked up bricks and threw them on the accused's land after which the matter escalated further. The accused allegedly took it out on Mahinderjit and shot her dead on the day, they said.
"Today, when Mahinderjit was coming onto the street in the village, her neighbors opened fire on her," said Arshdeep Singh, a relative. DSP Buta Singh Gill said Mahinderjit's body has been sent for postmortem and a case registered. Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said the efforts were afoot to arrest the accused.
Earlier this month, a sarpanch, associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was shot dead by unidentified assailants during a wedding at Mary Gold Resort at Verka Bypass in Amritsar.
The deceased was identified as Jarnail Singh, the sarpanch of Valtoha, said police. AAP MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun, who was present at the wedding, said the attackers had mingled among the wedding guests and shot the sarpanch on his head while he was having lunch. "The sarpanch was provided security but no one personnel were present with him at the time of the incident," he said.
Also Read
Amritsar Sarpanch Murder Case: Main Shooter Killed In Police Encounter