Former Kerala Minister and IUML Leader Kunju Passes Away at 73

Ernakulam: Veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Kerala Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju passed away on Tuesday evening at 73, following a prolonged battle with lung cancer. He was admitted to Lakeshore Hospital the previous night after his condition deteriorated.

Born on May 20, 1952, in Kongorpilly of Ernakulam, Kunju is survived by his wife, Nadira, and three sons — VE Abdul Gafoor, VE Abbas, and VE Anoop.

A four-time legislator and a two-time minister, Kunju was a significant figure in the United Democratic Front (UDF) for over two decades. He began his political journey through the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), rising through the ranks to become a key strategist for the League.

Political Journey

Kunju's legislative career was marked by four consecutive elections to the Kerala Legislative Assembly, representing the Mattancherry constituency in 2001 and 2006, followed by the Kalamassery constituency in 2011 and 2016 after delimitation.