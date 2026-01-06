Former Kerala Minister and IUML Leader Kunju Passes Away at 73
His political journey started with the MSF, and he first entered the state cabinet in January 2005 as Industries Minister, following the resignation of Kunhalikutty.
Ernakulam: Veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Kerala Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju passed away on Tuesday evening at 73, following a prolonged battle with lung cancer. He was admitted to Lakeshore Hospital the previous night after his condition deteriorated.
Born on May 20, 1952, in Kongorpilly of Ernakulam, Kunju is survived by his wife, Nadira, and three sons — VE Abdul Gafoor, VE Abbas, and VE Anoop.
A four-time legislator and a two-time minister, Kunju was a significant figure in the United Democratic Front (UDF) for over two decades. He began his political journey through the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), rising through the ranks to become a key strategist for the League.
Political Journey
Kunju's legislative career was marked by four consecutive elections to the Kerala Legislative Assembly, representing the Mattancherry constituency in 2001 and 2006, followed by the Kalamassery constituency in 2011 and 2016 after delimitation.
He first entered the state cabinet in January 2005 as the Minister for Industries, following the resignation of PK Kunhalikutty. Although that tenure was brief, he returned to the cabinet with a weightier portfolio in 2011 as the Minister for Public Works in the Oommen Chandy government (2011–2016), where he ushered in several infrastructure initiatives. His performance during this period earned him the 'Kerala Ratna' award in 2012 and recognition from the International Road Federation, USA.
He also served in various capacities, including as the director of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and a member of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) syndicate.
Controversies
Despite administrative accolades, Kunju's later political years were clouded by the Palarivattom flyover corruption case. In a dramatic turn of events in November 2020, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau recorded his arrest while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital, naming him the fifth accused in the case regarding structural irregularities in the flyover's construction. He was later granted bail by the High Court citing health reasons.
The legal and political setback led to him being denied a ticket in the 2021 assembly elections. Although his son, VE Abdul Gafoor, was fielded as his successor in the Kalamassery constituency, he lost to CPI(M) leader P Rajeeve.
