Former Kerala CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran Joins BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: In another blow to the CPI(M), its former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran joined the BJP after formally accepting the party membership from BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar at a function held at the BJP state headquarters in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Rajendran had been keeping a distance from the CPI(M) for some time.

Welcoming Rajendran to the party, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said his entry would significantly strengthen the NDA. Rajendran served as a CPI (M) MLA from 2006 to 2021. In the 2021 Assembly election, he was suspended on charges of attempting to defeat the official candidate. He was dissatisfied that even after the suspension period ended, he was not readmitted to the party.

At the event, Chandrasekhar also praised Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning new trains for Kerala. He said the allocation of Guruvayur Amrit Bharat Express trains on the Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai route and the Tambaram train on the Thiruvananthapuram–Mumbai route was a major gain for the state.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement, Chandrasekhar said the 2026 Assembly election would decide the future of the state. "People were abandoning the Congress even in local body elections in Maharashtra. Congress had been sidelined since 2016 due to its weak stance against terrorism. The public should not support a party that has secret dealings with Jamaat-e-Islami. The BJP was ready for an open debate with the Congress leadership on this issue," he added.