Former Kerala CPI(M) MLA S Rajendran Joins BJP
Rajendran served as a CPI (M) MLA from 2006 to 2021. In 2021, he was suspended on charges of attempting to defeat the official candidate.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In another blow to the CPI(M), its former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran joined the BJP after formally accepting the party membership from BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar at a function held at the BJP state headquarters in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Rajendran had been keeping a distance from the CPI(M) for some time.
Welcoming Rajendran to the party, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said his entry would significantly strengthen the NDA. Rajendran served as a CPI (M) MLA from 2006 to 2021. In the 2021 Assembly election, he was suspended on charges of attempting to defeat the official candidate. He was dissatisfied that even after the suspension period ended, he was not readmitted to the party.
At the event, Chandrasekhar also praised Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning new trains for Kerala. He said the allocation of Guruvayur Amrit Bharat Express trains on the Thiruvananthapuram–Chennai route and the Tambaram train on the Thiruvananthapuram–Mumbai route was a major gain for the state.
Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement, Chandrasekhar said the 2026 Assembly election would decide the future of the state. "People were abandoning the Congress even in local body elections in Maharashtra. Congress had been sidelined since 2016 due to its weak stance against terrorism. The public should not support a party that has secret dealings with Jamaat-e-Islami. The BJP was ready for an open debate with the Congress leadership on this issue," he added.
Chandrasekhar asserted that the possibility of the LDF returning to power for a third term was zero, and that the people now had only two options — NDA and UDF. "LDF was no longer an option. Anti-incumbency votes and pro-development votes would consolidate in favour of the BJP," he added.
He alleged that Congress was focusing only on anti-incumbency votes and was not raising development issues. "With one hand they hold the Constitution, and with the other they hold hands with Jamaat-e-Islami," he accused. He said the BJP views the CPI(M) and the Congress as parallel parties, giving them a new name — "Kuruva Sangham".
Chandrasekhar also said the theft of gold at Sabarimala was part of a culture of corruption and demanded an investigation by an independent agency. He alleged that there was a conspiracy and middlemen behind the deal, naming Unnikrishnan Potti as one such intermediary. This political culture within the Devaswom Board had existed for years, he alleged.
Also Read