Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Health Bill Cost State Exchequer Rs 93,24,282: RTI Reply
Pinarayi is followed by former water resources minister K Krishnankutty, who received Rs 48,69,772, and former education minister V Sivankutty, who got Rs 33,48,898.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan incurred Rs 93,24,282 in medical treatment, which was paid by the state government during his second five-year term, according to information obtained under the Right to Information Act.
Pinarayi visited Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, US, from January 11 to 26 in 2022, and the medical bill was Rs 29,82,039. He was admitted to the same facility again from April 26 to May 9, 2022. He ran up a medical bill of Rs 42,27,443.
According to the reply to the application filed by RTI activist Mohammed Asharaf, the Kerala government allocated a total of Rs 2,52,51,526 for the treatment of 27 Cabinet-ranked representatives during the five years.
Pinarayi is followed by former water resources minister K Krishnankutty, who received Rs 48,69,772, and former education minister V Sivankutty, who got Rs 33,48,898 as medical expenses. Former higher education minister Dr R Bindu, with Rs 10,03,593, is among those who incurred medical expenses of more than 10 lakh.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan received Rs 6,45,786 from government funds for his medical expenses while he was the leader of the opposition with Cabinet rank during the previous government. Former chief whip Dr N Jayaraj received Rs 1,19,158 for medical treatment.
Out of the 27 former ministers on the list, five did not receive any amount as medical benefit. These five former ministers are P Prasad (agriculture), Veena George (health), O R Kelu (scheduled castes and scheduled tribes welfare), K B Ganesh Kumar (transport) and P Rajeev (industry).
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