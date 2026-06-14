ETV Bharat / state

Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Health Bill Cost State Exchequer Rs 93,24,282: RTI Reply

While former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan got Rs 93,24,282 for medical treatment, former leader of the opposition with Cabinet rank V D Satheesan received Rs 6,45,786. ( IANS )

Thiruvananthapuram: Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan incurred Rs 93,24,282 in medical treatment, which was paid by the state government during his second five-year term, according to information obtained under the Right to Information Act.

Pinarayi visited Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, US, from January 11 to 26 in 2022, and the medical bill was Rs 29,82,039. He was admitted to the same facility again from April 26 to May 9, 2022. He ran up a medical bill of Rs 42,27,443.

According to the reply to the application filed by RTI activist Mohammed Asharaf, the Kerala government allocated a total of Rs 2,52,51,526 for the treatment of 27 Cabinet-ranked representatives during the five years.