ETV Bharat / state

Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Daughter Veena Appears Before ED In Kochi Amid Monthly Payoff Probe

Kochi: Veena T, daughter of the Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office in Kochi for questioning in connection with the monthly payoff case. Accompanied by her husband and former minister P A Mohammed Riyas, she arrived at the heavily guarded agency office around 10:30 AM.

This marks the second notice issued by the central agency directing Veena to appear for interrogation. When the initial summons was served a week ago, she had sought a two-week extension, citing health issues. However, the investigation team granted only a five-day window and strictly ordered her to present herself in person on Wednesday.

Although documents, including the contract between her IT firm, Exalogic and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited, were previously submitted to the agency through her lawyer, the ED stood firm on its demand for her physical appearance. The police had arranged a special security corridor to facilitate Veena's smooth entry into the office.

In a stark departure from previous instances, no Communist Party of India Marxist workers or leaders were present in the vicinity of the office. The situation in Kochi remained entirely different from the usual scenes witnessed in places like Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, where party cadres typically gather in large numbers during such proceedings.

The investigating agency is primarily seeking clarity from Veena on two crucial aspects, with the foremost being the exact nature of the IT services Exalogic provided to CMRL. A total of Rs 2.78 crore was received at a rate of Rs 5 lakh per month under the guise of these services.

This probe aligns with the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's finding that there were no records to prove any tangible services were actually rendered. The financial dealings between Veena's IT firm and CMRL commenced during the 2016-17 period, with the two companies signing their first agreement in 2016 and a subsequent one in 2017.

The principal contract between CMRL and Exalogic was executed for the period from 2017 to 2021. Agreements were formulated stipulating a payment of Rs 3 lakh to Exalogic and a personal payment of Rs 5 lakh to Veena. CMRL had initially explained that the funds were transferred for IT services provided under these contracts, which amounted to Rs 96 lakh annually.

The ED aims to ascertain the veracity of these specific claims during the current interrogation. Furthermore, the agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding another subcontract worth approximately Rs 50 lakh awarded to Veena, along with a follow-up probe into related financial transactions.