Former Kenya PM Raila Odinga Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Kerala

Kochi: Former Prime Minister of Kenya died on Wednesday morning in Koothattukulam in Kerala's Ernakulam district following a cardiac arrest during his daily morning walk, police and hospital authorities said.

Odinga, 80, collapsed during a morning walk within the premises of the Ayurvedic facility and was rushed to a Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Koothattukulam, where he was pronounced dead around 9.52 am, a spokesman for the eye hospital said.

Odinga had arrived in Koothattukulam six days ago, accompanied by his daughter and close family members. He had been following a routine of morning walks and treatment sessions at the hospital.

His body is currently kept at the Deva Matha Hospital here, police said. The spokesman said Odinga and his family had been visiting the hospital, which had earlier helped his daughter regain her vision. A police officer said that information regarding Odinga's death had been conveyed to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) for necessary procedures as per protocol.