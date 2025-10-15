Former Kenya PM Raila Odinga Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Kerala
Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, passed away on Wednesday due to a cardiac arrest.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:32 AM IST
Kochi: Former Prime Minister of Kenya died on Wednesday morning in Koothattukulam in Kerala's Ernakulam district following a cardiac arrest during his daily morning walk, police and hospital authorities said.
Odinga, 80, collapsed during a morning walk within the premises of the Ayurvedic facility and was rushed to a Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye Hospital and Research Centre in Koothattukulam, where he was pronounced dead around 9.52 am, a spokesman for the eye hospital said.
Odinga had arrived in Koothattukulam six days ago, accompanied by his daughter and close family members. He had been following a routine of morning walks and treatment sessions at the hospital.
His body is currently kept at the Deva Matha Hospital here, police said. The spokesman said Odinga and his family had been visiting the hospital, which had earlier helped his daughter regain her vision. A police officer said that information regarding Odinga's death had been conveyed to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office) for necessary procedures as per protocol.
Odinga served as the country's Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, during a crucial period of national reconciliation and constitutional reform. Known for his fiery speeches and grassroots connections, he was a central figure in shaping modern Kenyan democracy.
He played a vital role in the power-sharing agreement that ended the post-election violence of 2007–08, emerging as a national leader who advocated dialogue and reform. Odinga was also a long-time opposition leader and head of the Orange Democratic Movement. He contested several presidential elections and remained a prominent political figure in Kenya. (With Agency Inputs)
