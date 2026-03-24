ETV Bharat / state

Former Kashmir Tehsildar Convicted After 16 Years In Bribery, Land Dispute Case

Srinagar: A special anti-corruption court in Srinagar has delivered judgment in a 16-year-old bribery case, holding a former Tehsildar guilty after a vigilance trap exposed a demand for illegal gratification to influence a land dispute.

The case, titled State (now UT of Jammu and Kashmir) through Vigilance Organization Kashmir (now ACB) versus Mohd Akram Khan, was decided by Special Judge Anti-Corruption Tasleem Arief on Monday.

Khan, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar, was serving as Tehsildar Chadoora at the time of the incident. He was prosecuted through the Anti-Corruption Bureau in FIR No. 20/2010 of Police Station Vigilance Organization Kashmir (VOK).

The prosecution stemmed from a complaint filed by Tasaduq Hussain Bhat of Shalina, Chadoora. He alleged that a property dispute involving his family had reached the Tehsildar’s office.

According to the complaint, the accused had earlier decided the matter in favour of the complainant’s uncle. The complainant challenged that decision and alleged harassment thereafter.

The court recorded that the complainant claimed the Tehsildar “would continuously harass his father” and had asked him to visit his residence in the evening with money, assuring a favourable decision.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance Organization Kashmir laid a trap. The court noted that the agency constituted a trap team and arranged independent witnesses, including a government official as a neutral observer. The complainant produced 40 currency notes of Rs 500 each, amounting to Rs 20,000, which were treated with phenolphthalein powder.