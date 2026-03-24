Former Kashmir Tehsildar Convicted After 16 Years In Bribery, Land Dispute Case
The court recorded that the complainant claimed the Tehsildar “would continuously harass his father” and ask him to visit his residence with money.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Srinagar: A special anti-corruption court in Srinagar has delivered judgment in a 16-year-old bribery case, holding a former Tehsildar guilty after a vigilance trap exposed a demand for illegal gratification to influence a land dispute.
The case, titled State (now UT of Jammu and Kashmir) through Vigilance Organization Kashmir (now ACB) versus Mohd Akram Khan, was decided by Special Judge Anti-Corruption Tasleem Arief on Monday.
Khan, a resident of Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar, was serving as Tehsildar Chadoora at the time of the incident. He was prosecuted through the Anti-Corruption Bureau in FIR No. 20/2010 of Police Station Vigilance Organization Kashmir (VOK).
The prosecution stemmed from a complaint filed by Tasaduq Hussain Bhat of Shalina, Chadoora. He alleged that a property dispute involving his family had reached the Tehsildar’s office.
According to the complaint, the accused had earlier decided the matter in favour of the complainant’s uncle. The complainant challenged that decision and alleged harassment thereafter.
The court recorded that the complainant claimed the Tehsildar “would continuously harass his father” and had asked him to visit his residence in the evening with money, assuring a favourable decision.
Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance Organization Kashmir laid a trap. The court noted that the agency constituted a trap team and arranged independent witnesses, including a government official as a neutral observer. The complainant produced 40 currency notes of Rs 500 each, amounting to Rs 20,000, which were treated with phenolphthalein powder.
"The VOK team would return them to him for paying them for the accused. They demonstrated, to the neutral witness and the complainant, the effect of phenolphthalein powder sprayed on the currency notes when it comes into contact with sodium carbonate solution,” the court recorded in its 87-page judgment.
The trap team later proceeded to the accused’s residence, where the transaction was to take place. While detailing the proceedings, the court stated: “The record would show that this Court has tried the accused on the charge of having committed offences punishable under section 5 (1) (d) read with section 5 (2) of the J&K P.C. Act & section 161 of the State Penal Code.”
The court also noted that the vigilance agency had followed due procedure before executing the trap, including pre-trap formalities and demonstration of the chemical process used to detect handling of tainted money.
After examining the material on record, including the complaint, trap proceedings, and witness accounts, the court proceeded to decide the culpability of the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code provisions applicable at the time.
"...It thinks that the most appropriate and adequate sentence that can be awarded to the convict herein in the attending facts & circumstances of the instant case is a sentence of simple imprisonment for a term of one year and fine of a sum of Rs 20,000 for the commission of the offence punishable under section 161 of the Ranbir Penal Code," the Court ruled.
The court further said, "The period of imprisonment, if any, that the accused/convict has already undergone as an undertrial prisoner in the instant case shall be subtracted from, and set off against, the substantial term of imprisonment hereby imposed on him according to section 397A of the J&K Code of Criminal Procedure. He shall be lodged in the Central Jail Srinagar to undergo the remaining period of imprisonment so awarded to him."
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