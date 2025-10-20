Former Karnataka CM Counters Govt's Claims On Restricting Use Of Public Premises To RSS
While the government order does not specifically name RSS, its provisions are said to be aimed at impacting the right-wing organisation's activities including route marches.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST
Bengaluru: Hitting out at the Congress-led Karnataka government on Monday, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar cited a circular issued by the previous BJP government led by him, to defend their decision making "prior permission" mandatory for private organisations to use public premises for any activities.
The state government on Saturday had issued an order making "prior permission" mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities.
While the government order does not specifically name RSS, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right-wing organisation, including its route marches. The order is based on a Thursday's Cabinet decision prompted by Panchayat Raj and IT Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS' activities in public places.
The government has been citing the 2013 circular, issued by the then BJP administration-led by Shettar, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only, to defend its order. The Congress states that they are only continuing with the implementation of the earlier decision taken by the BJP-led government to counter the opposition's allegations that the RSS was being targeted.
"They (government) are now claiming that they are continuing with the order that was issued by the BJP government when Jagadish Shettar was the chief minister. It was not an order at the first place, when an organisation sought permission to use a school premises for its activities, the response was given by the education department denying permission in the form of a circular," Shettar told reporters in Hubballi.
"it was not a decision taken by the cabinet when I was the CM. It was also not a general circular for the entire state, and had no reference to RSS," he added.
Shettar also hit out at the government for suspending a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Praveen Kumar KP for attending the RSS route march at Lingsugur in Raichur district. "Without even issuing an order you suspend the PDO, what logic? You (Kharge) seek for a ban on government employees participating in RSS activities and for an order in this regard (from the CM). Even before issuing an order you suspend a PDO in Lingsugur for participating in route march. Don't you feel it is illegal?" he asked.
Questioning whether the government has any legal sense, the BJP MP from Belagavi said, "Siddaramaiah says he was an advocate. Then, immediately withdraw this suspension."
Accusing Priyank Kharge of misleading Siddaramiah, he said, "There is also an order or circular from the central government. At least ask your IAS officers or Chief Secretary or the law department about it. The prohibition that was there on government employees from participating in RSS activities was reviewed and withdrawn. As per central government rules an employee can take part in RSS activities."
Responding to Shetter's remarks Kharge asked whether the chief minister's responsibility restricted just to the finance department, as he is responsible for the decisions taken by the government during his tenure. He ruled out any witch-hunt.
Stating that the current government order too does not make any reference to RSS, he said, "I saw his (Shettar) statement. He has said that it was a circular issued by the education department. We have never denied that. It was issued by the education department when he was the chief minister, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only. We are only continuing its implementation."
He said the state government has taken action based on the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, after varying reports and evidence about the employees participation in RSS activities.
The 2013 circular was issued in response to a permission sought to organise a private event on the premises of the Fort High School at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.
