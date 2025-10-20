ETV Bharat / state

Former Karnataka CM Counters Govt's Claims On Restricting Use Of Public Premises To RSS

Bengaluru: Hitting out at the Congress-led Karnataka government on Monday, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar cited a circular issued by the previous BJP government led by him, to defend their decision making "prior permission" mandatory for private organisations to use public premises for any activities.

The state government on Saturday had issued an order making "prior permission" mandatory for any private organisations, associations or a group of persons to use government property or premises for their activities.

While the government order does not specifically name RSS, the provisions of the order are said to be aimed at impacting the activities of the Hindu right-wing organisation, including its route marches. The order is based on a Thursday's Cabinet decision prompted by Panchayat Raj and IT Minister Priyank Kharge's letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

The government has been citing the 2013 circular, issued by the then BJP administration-led by Shettar, restricting the use of school premises and attached playgrounds for educational purposes only, to defend its order. The Congress states that they are only continuing with the implementation of the earlier decision taken by the BJP-led government to counter the opposition's allegations that the RSS was being targeted.

"They (government) are now claiming that they are continuing with the order that was issued by the BJP government when Jagadish Shettar was the chief minister. It was not an order at the first place, when an organisation sought permission to use a school premises for its activities, the response was given by the education department denying permission in the form of a circular," Shettar told reporters in Hubballi.

"it was not a decision taken by the cabinet when I was the CM. It was also not a general circular for the entire state, and had no reference to RSS," he added.

Shettar also hit out at the government for suspending a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Praveen Kumar KP for attending the RSS route march at Lingsugur in Raichur district. "Without even issuing an order you suspend the PDO, what logic? You (Kharge) seek for a ban on government employees participating in RSS activities and for an order in this regard (from the CM). Even before issuing an order you suspend a PDO in Lingsugur for participating in route march. Don't you feel it is illegal?" he asked.