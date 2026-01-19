Former Karnataka BJP Minister Sriramulu Booked For Disclosing Minor Victim's Name
Based on the complaint filed by the APMC station inspector on Sunday, the case was registered under the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Ballari: An FIR has been registered against former minister B Sriramulu at the Women's police station in Karnataka's Ballari city under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, on charges of disclosing the name of a minor victim.
The BJP had held a protest at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) premises in Ballari on January 17 to condemn the violence. An FIR was registered on January 18 in connection with Sriramulu, a prominent leader of the Valmiki community, revealing the identity of a POCSO victim while addressing the meeting.
On September 12, 2025, a POCSO case was registered at the Women's police station regarding allegations of sexual abuse against the girl. The POCSO Act clearly states that the name and other information of the victim cannot be disclosed. But Sriramulu has disclosed the victim's information on a public platform. Hence, the complaint states that action should be taken against him.
Based on the complaint filed by the APMC station inspector on Sunday, a case was registered under Section 23(1) (2) of the POCSO Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday dismissed the BJP's demand for a CBI inquiry into the Ballari violence that left one person dead, questioning the opposition party's moral authority to seek such an investigation.
Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP had never handed over a single case to the central agency during its own tenure, terming the demand for a CBI probe now as "politically motivated" and said it lacked credibility. "How many cases did they hand over to the CBI when they were in power, and we were in the opposition? If they didn't, then what moral right do they have to make such demands?" he asked.
Also Read