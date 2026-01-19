ETV Bharat / state

Former Karnataka BJP Minister Sriramulu Booked For Disclosing Minor Victim's Name

Ballari: An FIR has been registered against former minister B Sriramulu at the Women's police station in Karnataka's Ballari city under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, on charges of disclosing the name of a minor victim.

The BJP had held a protest at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) premises in Ballari on January 17 to condemn the violence. An FIR was registered on January 18 in connection with Sriramulu, a prominent leader of the Valmiki community, revealing the identity of a POCSO victim while addressing the meeting.

On September 12, 2025, a POCSO case was registered at the Women's police station regarding allegations of sexual abuse against the girl. The POCSO Act clearly states that the name and other information of the victim cannot be disclosed. But Sriramulu has disclosed the victim's information on a public platform. Hence, the complaint states that action should be taken against him.