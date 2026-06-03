Former Judge, Son Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Twisha Sharma Death Case
The case is concerned with the death of Twisha Sharma, former model and actress, aged 33 years, who was discovered dead in her matrimonial house.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 3:41 AM IST
Bhopal: A special CBI court here, on Tuesday, ordered retired District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to be taken into judicial custody for a period of 14 days until June 16 in relation to the well-known dowry death case of Twisha Sharma.
The main investigating agency presented the duo in front of Special CBI Judge Shobhana Bhalawe after completing the period of their five-day remand. As there was no demand by the central agency for extending their police remand, the judge ordered that both the accused should be taken to jail. After reaching the Bhopal Central Jail with heavy security, Giribala Singh was lodged under prisoner number 71, and Samarth Singh, who is considered the main accused, was placed under prisoner number 1782.
She specifically addressed the court about the need for safety measures on account of her former career in the judiciary during her appearance before the court. According to Giribala Singh, she had been sentencing a number of convicts during her career as a judge and there are chances that some of them might still be residing within the prison in which she is placed.
The court thus took care of her fears and ordered that she be kept separated from other prisoners. Further, she has expressed reservations concerning her case being made into a "media trial." She pointed out that the press would always precede her whenever she was made to go for questioning at various locations. In this regard, she objected to a crime scene reconstruction carried out by the CBI team that involved her alighting from the car at a distance from her residence.
Moreover, Giribala Singh maintained that she did not have any idea about how the particular CCTV footage relating to the case got leaked from its official possession. Also, she stated that advocate Anurag Srivastava, the counsel appearing for the family of the victim, attacked her son inside the precincts of Jabalpur High Court. On the other hand, Anurag Srivastava rejected all the allegations as completely baseless, arguing that everything had been caught on camera and the incident had also been reported by the media, hence the large physical gap between the two.
Refuting all the allegations, Anurag Srivastava argued that death threats had been issued against him and people associated with Samarth had physically pushed him and the reporters, demanding an inquiry into the incident.
The case is concerned with the death of Twisha Sharma, an erstwhile model and actress, aged 33 years, who was discovered dead in her matrimonial house in Bhopal's Katara Hills on May 12, within six months of marriage to Samarth. Following charges of procedural misconduct raised against the state police, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken up the case for further investigation based on specific provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
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