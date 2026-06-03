ETV Bharat / state

Former Judge, Son Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Twisha Sharma Death Case

Bhopal: A special CBI court here, on Tuesday, ordered retired District and Sessions Judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to be taken into judicial custody for a period of 14 days until June 16 in relation to the well-known dowry death case of Twisha Sharma.

The main investigating agency presented the duo in front of Special CBI Judge Shobhana Bhalawe after completing the period of their five-day remand. As there was no demand by the central agency for extending their police remand, the judge ordered that both the accused should be taken to jail. After reaching the Bhopal Central Jail with heavy security, Giribala Singh was lodged under prisoner number 71, and Samarth Singh, who is considered the main accused, was placed under prisoner number 1782.

She specifically addressed the court about the need for safety measures on account of her former career in the judiciary during her appearance before the court. According to Giribala Singh, she had been sentencing a number of convicts during her career as a judge and there are chances that some of them might still be residing within the prison in which she is placed.

The court thus took care of her fears and ordered that she be kept separated from other prisoners. Further, she has expressed reservations concerning her case being made into a "media trial." She pointed out that the press would always precede her whenever she was made to go for questioning at various locations. In this regard, she objected to a crime scene reconstruction carried out by the CBI team that involved her alighting from the car at a distance from her residence.