Ex-Judge Patel Gets Cop Cover; HC Calls Threats To Him Over Syedna Verdict Serious, Seeks Report
The court said it wants the Mumbai police commissioner to personally supervise the case and submit a status report on July 2.
By PTI
Published : June 15, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court it has given police protection to retired Judge Gautam Patel and his family, who have been receiving threatening letters over his 2024 verdict on the succession row in the Dawoodi Bohra community.
Public prosecutor Shishir Hiray, appearing for the government, informed a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad that two police officers will be present with Justice Patel and his wife in Mumbai at all hours. A case has also been lodged with the Gamdevi police by Justice Patel over the threats, and an investigation was underway, he said.
The court noted that this was a serious issue and said it wants the Mumbai police commissioner to personally supervise the case and submit a status report on July 2.
"A judge who has done his duty and demitted office is facing this (threats). The Union and the state governments need to act swiftly. His (Patel) protection is most important. You need to prove how committed you are," the court said.
The bench said both Justice Patel, his wife and also daughter, who are in Mumbai, should be adequately protected. It directed the Union government to submit what steps it has taken on the incident when Justice Patel's daughter was physically assaulted in April this year in London.
The Centre shall also submit the steps taken by the police there in London in its probe in the case, the bench said.
"With regard to the case lodged here in Mumbai, we request the commissioner of police to personally supervise the probe and submit a status report on July 2," the court ordered. The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by three lawyers' associations seeking judicial intervention into the issue.
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