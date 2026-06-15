ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Judge Patel Gets Cop Cover; HC Calls Threats To Him Over Syedna Verdict Serious, Seeks Report

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court it has given police protection to retired Judge Gautam Patel and his family, who have been receiving threatening letters over his 2024 verdict on the succession row in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Public prosecutor Shishir Hiray, appearing for the government, informed a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad that two police officers will be present with Justice Patel and his wife in Mumbai at all hours. A case has also been lodged with the Gamdevi police by Justice Patel over the threats, and an investigation was underway, he said.

The court noted that this was a serious issue and said it wants the Mumbai police commissioner to personally supervise the case and submit a status report on July 2.

"A judge who has done his duty and demitted office is facing this (threats). The Union and the state governments need to act swiftly. His (Patel) protection is most important. You need to prove how committed you are," the court said.