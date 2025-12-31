ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka | Former Judge Cunha-led Inquiry Commission Submits Final Report On Covid-19 Irregularities

John Michael Cunha submitted his report to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the presence of Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh (right) ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Former Judge John Michael Cunha, who headed the one-man Commission of Inquiry to probe into the alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management and in procurement of medicine and medical equipment during the previous BJP government, submitted the final report to the Karnataka government on Wednesday.

Justice Cunha submitted the two volumes of the report to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. While the details of the report are yet to be made public, the Chief Minister's office said the final report pertained to irregularities in procurements reported in Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi districts. While Rs 63.79 crores were spent in Bengaluru Urban, Rs 42.19 crores were spent in Belagavi district.

Cunha, in his concluding remarks in the report, has suggested the Government to release the findings of his report in the public domain at the earliest.