Karnataka | Former Judge Cunha-led Inquiry Commission Submits Final Report On Covid-19 Irregularities
The commission was set up following the PAC of the Karnataka Assembly suspecting large-scale corruption in procurement of medicine, equipment and overall pandemic management.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: Former Judge John Michael Cunha, who headed the one-man Commission of Inquiry to probe into the alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management and in procurement of medicine and medical equipment during the previous BJP government, submitted the final report to the Karnataka government on Wednesday.
Justice Cunha submitted the two volumes of the report to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. While the details of the report are yet to be made public, the Chief Minister's office said the final report pertained to irregularities in procurements reported in Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi districts. While Rs 63.79 crores were spent in Bengaluru Urban, Rs 42.19 crores were spent in Belagavi district.
Cunha, in his concluding remarks in the report, has suggested the Government to release the findings of his report in the public domain at the earliest.
"Given the public interest involved in the subject and the immediate need for reforms and transparency in public procurements, the Government may consider releasing the report at the earliest," Cunha suggested.
The Commission of Inquiry was set up in August 2023 following the Public Accounts Committee of the Karnataka Assembly suspecting a large-scale corruption in the procurement of medicine, equipment and overall pandemic management. The Commission though was asked to submit its inquiry report within three months, but gave its interim report in November 2024.
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash had then claimed that the interim report revealed that Rs 918 crore were misappropriated in his department alone in procuring COVID-19 related medical equipment. The commission also recommended the Government to recover Rs 92 crore from the officers concerned, Patil had claimed. Further, he said the commission also revealed misappropriation of over Rs 200 crore in the purchase of RT-PCR equipment at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, Bengaluru.
