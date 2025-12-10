ETV Bharat / state

Former JKLF Chief Arrested In 1996 Violence Case In Kashmir

JKLF leader Javid Mir(R) along with Yasin Malik during a protest in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( File/AFP )

Srinagar: A former militant chief of proscribed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) alongside another separatist have been arrested in a nearly three-decade-old case in Srinagar.

A police official confirmed the duo named Javid Ahmad Mir and Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi were taken into custody after court granted their remand to the police.

In July, 1996, the duo alongside seven persons were accused of triggering riots, protests and violence and were booked under the former Ranbir Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

The accused were leading a large procession carrying the body of slain militant commander Hilal Beg in Srinagar, triggering protests and violence. The rest including former Hurriyat Conference chairman leader Syed Ali Geelani, Abdul Gani Lone, Mohammad Yaqoob Vakeel have passed away. Two more accused Shabir Shah and Nayeem Ahmad Khan are in Tihar jail on separate terror funding charges.