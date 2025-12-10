ETV Bharat / state

Former JKLF Chief Arrested In 1996 Violence Case In Kashmir

Javid Mir along with associate Shakeel Bakshi were arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police in connection with a violence case dating back to 1996.

JKLF leader Javid Mir(R) along with Yasin Malik during a protest in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
JKLF leader Javid Mir(R) along with Yasin Malik during a protest in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (File/AFP)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : December 10, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST

Srinagar: A former militant chief of proscribed Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) alongside another separatist have been arrested in a nearly three-decade-old case in Srinagar.

A police official confirmed the duo named Javid Ahmad Mir and Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi were taken into custody after court granted their remand to the police.

In July, 1996, the duo alongside seven persons were accused of triggering riots, protests and violence and were booked under the former Ranbir Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

The accused were leading a large procession carrying the body of slain militant commander Hilal Beg in Srinagar, triggering protests and violence. The rest including former Hurriyat Conference chairman leader Syed Ali Geelani, Abdul Gani Lone, Mohammad Yaqoob Vakeel have passed away. Two more accused Shabir Shah and Nayeem Ahmad Khan are in Tihar jail on separate terror funding charges.

A police official said they were accused of provoking a crowd which clashed with police at Naaz Crossing in Srinagar, resulting in damage to public property and injuries to cops.

In late 1980s, Mir was among the first batch of militants alongside JKLF chief Yasin Malik that led the militancy in Kashmir. While his colleagues were killed, he survived and was arrested by the Border Security Forces in Srinagar in 1994.

JKLF leader Javid Mir(L) along with Yasin Malik during a protest in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
JKLF leader Javid Mir(L) along with Yasin Malik during a protest in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (File/AFP)

Mir was booked by Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) in the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1989. He is standing trial alongside Malik and others in the case.

The JKLF was proscribed by the central government under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a crackdown against separatists in 2019. The reopening of a dormant case is meant to ensure absconders face the charges and ensure justice, an official added.

