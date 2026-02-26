ETV Bharat / state

Former Golden Temple Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh Welcomes SGPC Decision To Relieve Him

Singh alleged that pressure had been exerted on him to issue specific statements or agree to certain decisions. ( ETV Bharat )

Amritsar: Former Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has welcomed the decision of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to relieve him of all services, following a 72-hour ultimatum. Speaking to the media in Amritsar on February 26, Singh said the SGPC meeting held that day formalised a decision that the Sikh community had already anticipated.

He stated that he humbly accepted the decision without any grievance or resentment. “Whatever is the command of Guru Ramdas Sahib will prevail,” he said, adding that he bows to the will of the Guru.

Referring to developments leading up to his removal, Singh said that the events of December 2 were central to the current situation. He claimed that had the decisions taken at Akal Takht on that day been handled differently, matters may not have reached this stage. According to him, the resolutions adopted in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib and the Sikh Panth were in line with Gurmat principles, and he has never stepped back from those decisions.

Singh further alleged that pressure had been exerted on him to issue specific statements or agree to certain decisions. He pointed out that in recent years, similar actions were taken against other Sikh leaders, including Giani Harpreet Singh, who was removed after the formation of an inquiry committee, and Giani Sultan Singh, who was relieved from Takht Sahib services on March 7, 2025.

He claimed that attempts were made to influence him as well and said he had already shared these concerns with the Sikh congregation (Sangat).