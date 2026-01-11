ETV Bharat / state

Former IPS Officer’s Wife Duped Of Rs 2.58 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Share Market Scheme

Hyderabad: The wife of a former IPS officer residing in Hyderabad has fallen victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 2.58 crore to online scammers. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime Police Station in this regard.

According to the complaint, in late November last year, the woman, who lives in the Banjara Hills MLA Colony, received a share market-related application link on her WhatsApp number. As she had limited knowledge about stock market trading, she added her husband’s mobile number to a WhatsApp group named ‘Stock Market Profit Guide Exchange Group 20’ on December 29.

It is understood that after joining the group, a person identifying himself as Dinesh Singh contacted her and promised 500 percent annual profits if she followed his trading advice. Trusting his claims, the victim downloaded an application named ‘MCKIEY CM’ using her husband’s name and personal details.