Former IPS Officer’s Wife Duped Of Rs 2.58 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Share Market Scheme
The fraudsters promised 500 percent annual profits to the victim who joined the WhatsApp group named ‘Stock Market Profit Guide Exchange Group 20’.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wife of a former IPS officer residing in Hyderabad has fallen victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 2.58 crore to online scammers. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime Police Station in this regard.
According to the complaint, in late November last year, the woman, who lives in the Banjara Hills MLA Colony, received a share market-related application link on her WhatsApp number. As she had limited knowledge about stock market trading, she added her husband’s mobile number to a WhatsApp group named ‘Stock Market Profit Guide Exchange Group 20’ on December 29.
It is understood that after joining the group, a person identifying himself as Dinesh Singh contacted her and promised 500 percent annual profits if she followed his trading advice. Trusting his claims, the victim downloaded an application named ‘MCKIEY CM’ using her husband’s name and personal details.
According to the complaint, between December 24 last year and January 5 this year, the IPS officer's wife invested a total of Rs 2.58 crore through the trading portal in 19 transactions. The app showed that she had earned nearly Rs 2 crore in profits. However, when she tried to withdraw the amount, she was unable to do so.
The fraudsters then demanded that she invest more money to process the withdrawal. Suspecting foul play, the woman realised she had been cheated.
On January 5, she lodged a complaint by calling the 1930 cybercrime helpline. The Cybercrime Police registered a case on January 6 and have launched an investigation into the fraud.
