ETV Bharat / state

Former IPS Officer’s Wife Duped Of Rs 2.58 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Share Market Scheme

The fraudsters promised 500 percent annual profits to the victim who joined the WhatsApp group named ‘Stock Market Profit Guide Exchange Group 20’.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 11, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: The wife of a former IPS officer residing in Hyderabad has fallen victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 2.58 crore to online scammers. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime Police Station in this regard.

According to the complaint, in late November last year, the woman, who lives in the Banjara Hills MLA Colony, received a share market-related application link on her WhatsApp number. As she had limited knowledge about stock market trading, she added her husband’s mobile number to a WhatsApp group named ‘Stock Market Profit Guide Exchange Group 20’ on December 29.

It is understood that after joining the group, a person identifying himself as Dinesh Singh contacted her and promised 500 percent annual profits if she followed his trading advice. Trusting his claims, the victim downloaded an application named ‘MCKIEY CM’ using her husband’s name and personal details.

According to the complaint, between December 24 last year and January 5 this year, the IPS officer's wife invested a total of Rs 2.58 crore through the trading portal in 19 transactions. The app showed that she had earned nearly Rs 2 crore in profits. However, when she tried to withdraw the amount, she was unable to do so.

The fraudsters then demanded that she invest more money to process the withdrawal. Suspecting foul play, the woman realised she had been cheated.

On January 5, she lodged a complaint by calling the 1930 cybercrime helpline. The Cybercrime Police registered a case on January 6 and have launched an investigation into the fraud.

Read More:

  1. Uttarkashi Youths Trafficked to Myanmar, Forced Into Cyber Fraud; Case Filed
  2. Cybercrime Cases Rise Across Uttarakhand; AI Voice Cloning, Digital Arrest Scams Are New Ways For Fraudsters

TAGGED:

CYBER CRIME
CYBER FRAUD
IPS
IPS OFFICER WIFE CHEATED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.