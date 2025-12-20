Former Indian Bank Clerk Sentenced To Life In Rs 1.85 Crore Embezzlement Case Of Uttar Pradesh
The court sentenced former bank clerk Jayprakash Singh to life imprisonment for embezzling Rs 1.85 crore, while five co-accused received 10-year terms and fines.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST
Firozabad: A local court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced the prime accused in a Rs 1.85 crore Indian Bank embezzlement case to life imprisonment. The verdict was delivered under ‘Operation Conviction’ in just 172 days. The accused, a former bank clerk, received a life sentence, while five co-accused were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each.
Senior Superintendent of Police Firozabad, Saurabh Dixit, stated that justice was received in a case registered at Jasrana Police Station under the ‘Operation Conviction’ campaign. He identified the convict as Jayprakash Singh, the former bank clerk, who was also fined Rs 5.50 lakh. The co-accused included Praveen Kumar, Kunwarpal, Akash, Veer Bahadur, and Sukhdev Singh, who were also fined Rs 5 lakh each.
More about the case
The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Tarun Kumar, the Zonal Head of Indian Bank's Agra Zonal Office, at Jasrana police station. He alleged that the then-Branch Manager, Raghavendra Singh, and clerk Jayprakash misused their positions and fraudulently embezzled approximately Rs 1.85 crore from the accounts of various account holders.
During the investigation, the names of other accomplices also came to light. The police arrested all the accused on March 31, 2025, and April 12, 2025, and sent them to judicial custody. An initial charge sheet was also filed in court within just 92 days of the investigation.
Evidence from the prosecution
Under the supervision of the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) and the leadership of the Circle Officer Jasrana, the Jasrana police station team, the monitoring cell, and the prosecution presented evidence.
The court handed down stringent sentences to all the accused. Investigating Officer Inspector Sher Singh, Public Prosecutor Awadhesh Sharma, the Police Monitoring Cell, and Head Constable Jagdish Tomar played crucial roles in this action.
