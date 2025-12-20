ETV Bharat / state

Former Indian Bank Clerk Sentenced To Life In Rs 1.85 Crore Embezzlement Case Of Uttar Pradesh

Firozabad: A local court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced the prime accused in a Rs 1.85 crore Indian Bank embezzlement case to life imprisonment. The verdict was delivered under ‘Operation Conviction’ in just 172 days. The accused, a former bank clerk, received a life sentence, while five co-accused were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each.

Senior Superintendent of Police Firozabad, Saurabh Dixit, stated that justice was received in a case registered at Jasrana Police Station under the ‘Operation Conviction’ campaign. He identified the convict as Jayprakash Singh, the former bank clerk, who was also fined Rs 5.50 lakh. The co-accused included Praveen Kumar, Kunwarpal, Akash, Veer Bahadur, and Sukhdev Singh, who were also fined Rs 5 lakh each.

More about the case

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Tarun Kumar, the Zonal Head of Indian Bank's Agra Zonal Office, at Jasrana police station. He alleged that the then-Branch Manager, Raghavendra Singh, and clerk Jayprakash misused their positions and fraudulently embezzled approximately Rs 1.85 crore from the accounts of various account holders.