ETV Bharat / state

Former IAS Officer Divya Mittal Enters Politics, Launches Jan Niti Bharat Ahead Of 2027 UP Elections

Lucknow: Former IAS officer Divya Mittal has entered active politics after resigning from the administrative service. She announced the launch of her political party, Jan Niti Bharat, on Thursday.

She also said the party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, outlining three pledges centred on public participation in policymaking, equal treatment in decision-making, and accountability in governance.

Mittal had visited Mirzapur recently to offer prayers and said she would announce her next move during Navratri. She made the announcement on social media on Thursday, after a public consultation exercise in which she sought people's suggestions on her political plans.

On September 29, Mittal held a live social media session and invited people to share their views. She also shared her WhatsApp number, but the volume of messages reportedly led to its temporary blocking. She subsequently created a Google Form asking people to submit their names, contact numbers and suggestions. According to her outreach, many people filled out the form.

Mittal said the response encouraged her to launch a party that would put citizens at the centre of governance. "I had set out carrying a lamp of hope. But when your messages started coming in, I felt as if I was standing with a lamp before the sun. All I had to do was open a window," she said.

She added that the problem wasn't a shortage of political parties but a lack of public participation and accountability. "The problem is not a lack of parties, but a lack of people being heard. Some people are heard, but not everyone," she said.

Using the Ganga as a metaphor for equality, Mittal said every drop in the river was equal and that the river's course was shaped by the drops coming together. She said she wanted to build a party in which every individual would have an equal place.

"Politics rules over you. Under Jan Niti, you will be in charge," she said, announcing that Jan Niti Bharat would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She added that the party wanted the government to remain answerable to citizens throughout its five-year term, not just on election day.

First Pledge: People At The Centre Of Policy

Mittal said the party's first pledge was "Jan Se Neeti, Neeti Se Bharat" (Policy From The People, For India). Under this approach, citizens would help set policy priorities, while experts would advise on implementation.

She cited the example of Devkali Devi, who had requested a school despite the lack of water at her home. After Mittal posted a video, work on the school began, but officials later stopped it after discovering the land belonged to a forest area. The children were still waiting for the school, she said.

Comparing large industrial projects with basic public facilities, Mittal questioned why industrialists could reportedly obtain forest-related clearances within 80 days, while projects for poor communities could remain stuck in files for decades.

"Policy is meaningful only where there is justice, and justice exists where everyone is heard," she said. She argued that people's everyday experiences should inform policymaking. She said a mother reducing her own food intake to feed her children and a father working less on his farm to send his children to school reflected the concern and thinking that should guide public policy.

Second Pledge: Decisions Based On Need, With Equality

The party's second pledge is "Zaroorat Se Faisla, Aur Faisle Mein Barabari" (Decisions Based On Need, With Equality In Decision-Making). Mittal said public decisions should be guided by need, not identity or influence. Recalling a road project whose route was allegedly changed to benefit a few people at the expense of hundreds of households, she said local residents should have a say in such decisions.