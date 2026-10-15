Former IAS Officer Divya Mittal Enters Politics, Launches Jan Niti Bharat Ahead Of 2027 UP Elections
The former bureaucrat said public feedback, technology and grassroots participation would help identify gaps in government services and make officials more accountable.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Lucknow: Former IAS officer Divya Mittal has entered active politics after resigning from the administrative service. She announced the launch of her political party, Jan Niti Bharat, on Thursday.
She also said the party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, outlining three pledges centred on public participation in policymaking, equal treatment in decision-making, and accountability in governance.
Mittal had visited Mirzapur recently to offer prayers and said she would announce her next move during Navratri. She made the announcement on social media on Thursday, after a public consultation exercise in which she sought people's suggestions on her political plans.
मेरा राजनीतिक सफर का अगला कदम। मेरे साथ जुड़ें 🙏🙏 https://t.co/c9ihA3dxOB— Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) October 15, 2026
On September 29, Mittal held a live social media session and invited people to share their views. She also shared her WhatsApp number, but the volume of messages reportedly led to its temporary blocking. She subsequently created a Google Form asking people to submit their names, contact numbers and suggestions. According to her outreach, many people filled out the form.
Mittal said the response encouraged her to launch a party that would put citizens at the centre of governance. "I had set out carrying a lamp of hope. But when your messages started coming in, I felt as if I was standing with a lamp before the sun. All I had to do was open a window," she said.
She added that the problem wasn't a shortage of political parties but a lack of public participation and accountability. "The problem is not a lack of parties, but a lack of people being heard. Some people are heard, but not everyone," she said.
Using the Ganga as a metaphor for equality, Mittal said every drop in the river was equal and that the river's course was shaped by the drops coming together. She said she wanted to build a party in which every individual would have an equal place.
"Politics rules over you. Under Jan Niti, you will be in charge," she said, announcing that Jan Niti Bharat would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. She added that the party wanted the government to remain answerable to citizens throughout its five-year term, not just on election day.
First Pledge: People At The Centre Of Policy
Mittal said the party's first pledge was "Jan Se Neeti, Neeti Se Bharat" (Policy From The People, For India). Under this approach, citizens would help set policy priorities, while experts would advise on implementation.
She cited the example of Devkali Devi, who had requested a school despite the lack of water at her home. After Mittal posted a video, work on the school began, but officials later stopped it after discovering the land belonged to a forest area. The children were still waiting for the school, she said.
Comparing large industrial projects with basic public facilities, Mittal questioned why industrialists could reportedly obtain forest-related clearances within 80 days, while projects for poor communities could remain stuck in files for decades.
"Policy is meaningful only where there is justice, and justice exists where everyone is heard," she said. She argued that people's everyday experiences should inform policymaking. She said a mother reducing her own food intake to feed her children and a father working less on his farm to send his children to school reflected the concern and thinking that should guide public policy.
Second Pledge: Decisions Based On Need, With Equality
The party's second pledge is "Zaroorat Se Faisla, Aur Faisle Mein Barabari" (Decisions Based On Need, With Equality In Decision-Making). Mittal said public decisions should be guided by need, not identity or influence. Recalling a road project whose route was allegedly changed to benefit a few people at the expense of hundreds of households, she said local residents should have a say in such decisions.
Under her proposed model, citizens would help decide where public infrastructure was most urgently needed. She also outlined a mobile application-based system to identify unsafe locations for women.
Women would be able to mark places where they felt unsafe, including poorly lit stretches where they faced harassment. Once a location received 100 such markings, the system would trigger measures such as improved lighting, police patrolling and CCTV cameras, she said.
"The police or politicians should not make the decision, but the women who know these places," Mittal said, arguing that women's safety should be addressed before an incident occurs.
She said the same principle applies to roads, hand pumps, and other local infrastructure. Projects should begin where the need was greatest, with citizens helping determine priorities regardless of caste, religion or economic status.
Third Pledge: Public Accountability And Corrective Action
The third pledge is "Janta Ko Hisaab, Aur Hisaab Se Sudhaar" (Accountability To The People, And Improvement Through Accountability). Mittal proposed a system that would let citizens track public works, including the project's nature, progress, expected completion date, and the officials or agencies responsible.
She cited the example of a woman whose application for a permanent house had been approved without her knowledge. She also proposed a colour-coded public feedback system to assess service quality.
According to the former IAS officer, the combined feedback would help identify shortcomings at the local, block and district levels and make the information accessible to citizens, officials and ministers. She argued that people who use public services should assess them, not solely the officials responsible for delivering them.
Explaining the proposed role of elected representatives, Mittal said Jan Niti Bharat's legislators would help citizens communicate their concerns and ensure that people unable to write or use a mobile application could also participate.
She said elected representatives should act as a bridge between citizens and the government, with their primary accountability directed towards the public.
Mittal also questioned why technology could handle financial transactions and ticket bookings but wasn't used more widely to improve public accountability.
"The question is not about convenience, but about power," she said, arguing that systems benefiting from corruption, incomplete projects and decisions influenced by a few individuals would resist changes that gave citizens greater control.
She said the party lacked the money for large advertising campaigns and would instead rely on grassroots outreach. She urged people to invite her to their villages and towns so that they could work together to build the organisation.
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