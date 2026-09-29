ETV Bharat / state

Former Himachal Pradesh Minister Major Vijay Singh Mankotia Dies At 87

Kangra: Former Himachal Pradesh Minister and five-time MLA Major Vijay Singh Mankotia passed away on Tuesday morning at his ancestral village, Tyara, in Kangra. He was 87.

Born in 1939, Mankotia joined the Indian Army in June 1962. He was an outstanding cadet commander at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, and served with the Gorkha Rifles.

A staunch advocate for the creation of a dedicated 'Himachal Regiment' in the Army, he participated in three wars — 1962, 1965, and 1971 — and vouched for including lessons on military traditions in the school curriculum. His military career was marked by numerous achievements.

After retiring as a Major, Mankotia stepped into politics. Known for his outspoken nature, he won the first election in 1982 as an independent candidate from the Shahpur assembly constituency in Kangra. He continued to represent Shahpur on tickets from the Janata Dal and the Congress.

In 1985, he joined the Congress under the leadership of the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and won from Shahpur. In 1989–90, he parted ways with the Congress to join VP Singh's Jan Morcha/Janata Dal and secured a victory from Shahpur in 1990.

There was also a time when he became the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2007, though he was unsuccessful in that election.

He will also be remembered for his relationship with former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He became a minister for the first time in 1993 under Singh's government, and Singh was also the Chief Minister when Mankotia won his last election in 2003.

However, during this decade, the differences between him and Singh became public. His rebellious stance against his own government — and specifically against Singh — frequently grabbed headlines. The CD scandal, in particular, remains one of the most talked-about episodes in Himachal politics.

Due to persistent political friction with Singh, he left Congress multiple times, though he returned to the party on each occasion. He rejoined the Congress ahead of the 2012 elections but faced defeat.