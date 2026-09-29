Former Himachal Pradesh Minister Major Vijay Singh Mankotia Dies At 87
He served as minister twice and represented the Shahpur assembly constituency five times from different parties. Mankotia was known for his rebellious stance Virbhadra Singh.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Kangra: Former Himachal Pradesh Minister and five-time MLA Major Vijay Singh Mankotia passed away on Tuesday morning at his ancestral village, Tyara, in Kangra. He was 87.
Born in 1939, Mankotia joined the Indian Army in June 1962. He was an outstanding cadet commander at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, and served with the Gorkha Rifles.
A staunch advocate for the creation of a dedicated 'Himachal Regiment' in the Army, he participated in three wars — 1962, 1965, and 1971 — and vouched for including lessons on military traditions in the school curriculum. His military career was marked by numerous achievements.
After retiring as a Major, Mankotia stepped into politics. Known for his outspoken nature, he won the first election in 1982 as an independent candidate from the Shahpur assembly constituency in Kangra. He continued to represent Shahpur on tickets from the Janata Dal and the Congress.
In 1985, he joined the Congress under the leadership of the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and won from Shahpur. In 1989–90, he parted ways with the Congress to join VP Singh's Jan Morcha/Janata Dal and secured a victory from Shahpur in 1990.
There was also a time when he became the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2007, though he was unsuccessful in that election.
He will also be remembered for his relationship with former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He became a minister for the first time in 1993 under Singh's government, and Singh was also the Chief Minister when Mankotia won his last election in 2003.
However, during this decade, the differences between him and Singh became public. His rebellious stance against his own government — and specifically against Singh — frequently grabbed headlines. The CD scandal, in particular, remains one of the most talked-about episodes in Himachal politics.
Due to persistent political friction with Singh, he left Congress multiple times, though he returned to the party on each occasion. He rejoined the Congress ahead of the 2012 elections but faced defeat.
In 2012, Mankotia was appointed vice-chairman of the Tourism Board when Singh was the CM. After being denied a Congress ticket in 2017, he contested the election from Shahpur as an independent candidate.
Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, Mankotia made a major political U-turn, bidding farewell to the Congress and joining the BJP.
Several leaders, including CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, and BJP MLA Pawan Kajal, have expressed their condolences.
Recalling his role in the state's politics, Sukhu said Major Mankotia played an important role for a long time in political and public life, and his contributions will always be remembered.
"The news of the demise of former Minister in the Himachal Pradesh Government, Major Vijay Singh Mankotia ji, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant a place to the departed soul at His holy feet and bestow strength upon the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. My deepest condolences are with the grieving family members," he shared on X.
हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार में पूर्व मंत्री मेजर विजय सिंह मनकोटिया जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) September 29, 2026
हिमाचल प्रदेश में श्री मनकोटिया जी ने राजनीतिक एवं सार्वजनिक जीवन में लंबे समय तक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा।
ईश्वर दिवंगत की आत्मा को अपने… pic.twitter.com/2hAUwu2X1D
Thakur said Major Mankotia served the country and the state in both his roles, as a soldier and as a political leader. His decades-long association with Kangra, particularly the Shahpur region, his political experience and his forthright personality would always be remembered.
शाहपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से पांच बार विधायक एवं पूर्व मंत्री मेजर विजय सिंह मनकोटिया जी के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है।— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) September 29, 2026
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें और शोकाकुल परिजनों एवं समर्थकों को इस अपार दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।
ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/fNVy1FvW6Y
Former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar recalled his long contribution to the state’s political and public life.
Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, former Union Minister and MP Anurag Thakur, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, Members of Parliament Suresh Kashyap, Rajeev Bhardwaj, Kangana Ranaut, Sikander Kumar and Harsh Mahajan, state organisation general secretary Siddharthan, among others, expressed grief to the bereaved family.
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