Former Himachal MLA Hoshiyar Singh Booked In Alleged MLA Discretionary Grant Scam
During questioning, the employees allegedly told investigators that they had never applied for any such financial assistance.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau have registered an FIR against former Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh for the alleged misappropriation of funds under the MLA Discretionary Grant scheme in the state.
The FIR was lodged after a complaint was filed by employees of a company owned by the former legislator, followed by a preliminary inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau. A case has been registered at the Vigilance Police Station in Dharamshala under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
According to the Vigilance Bureau's preliminary investigation, financial assistance was sanctioned during 2023 and 2024 under the MLA Discretionary Grant scheme in the names of employees working in a company owned by Hoshiyar Singh. During questioning, the employees allegedly told investigators that they had never applied for any such financial assistance. However, they did receive money in their account but withdrew it and gave it back to Singh in cash.
Investigators said that an examination of bank records and other evidence prima facie shows that government funds were used for purposes other than those for which the money was sanctioned.
Hoshiyar Singh entered politics by winning the Dehra Assembly constituency as an Independent candidate in the 2017 and 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. In 2017, he defeated BJP candidate Ravinder Ravi and Congress candidate Viplove Thakur. In 2022, he defeated senior BJP leader Ramesh Dhawala.
In 2024, Singh resigned as an Independent MLA and contested the Dehra by-election on a BJP ticket. However, he was defeated after the Congress nominated Kamlesh Thakur, the wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, from the constituency.
Apart from his political career, Hoshiyar Singh owns several factories.
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