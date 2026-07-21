ETV Bharat / state

Former Himachal MLA Hoshiyar Singh Booked In Alleged MLA Discretionary Grant Scam

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau have registered an FIR against former Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh for the alleged misappropriation of funds under the MLA Discretionary Grant scheme in the state.

The FIR was lodged after a complaint was filed by employees of a company owned by the former legislator, followed by a preliminary inquiry by the Vigilance Bureau. A case has been registered at the Vigilance Police Station in Dharamshala under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the Vigilance Bureau's preliminary investigation, financial assistance was sanctioned during 2023 and 2024 under the MLA Discretionary Grant scheme in the names of employees working in a company owned by Hoshiyar Singh. During questioning, the employees allegedly told investigators that they had never applied for any such financial assistance. However, they did receive money in their account but withdrew it and gave it back to Singh in cash.

Investigators said that an examination of bank records and other evidence prima facie shows that government funds were used for purposes other than those for which the money was sanctioned.