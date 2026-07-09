ETV Bharat / state

Former Himachal Congress Chief's Phone Hacked, Son Asks People To Be Aware

New Delhi: The phone of Pratibha Singh, former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), was hacked, with fraudsters allegedly seeking money by impersonating her.

Her son and state minister for PWD, Youth Services and Sports and Urban Development Vikramaditya Singh appealed to people not to respond to any message or call in which his mother's name or identity is used to seek money.

An individual who received one such message on WhatsApp said, "It is always a matter of honour if you get a call or a text message from powers that be, especially from your home state. So, when I got a notification this afternoon, I was all smiles. There was a message from former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh. Her number is saved in my phone as Pratibha Singh Mandi as she has represented this parliamentary constituency in the past".

Screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation (ETV Bharat)

"Hello!" the text said.

"Hi," I replied.