Ex-Havildar Arrested For Stealing Arms, Ammunition From Madras Regiment in Hyderabad
The accused had conducted a reconnaissance at the Madras Regiment's barracks to carry out theft.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Police have arrested former Havildar Mallesh for allegedly stealing arms and ammunition from the Madras Regiment at Bolarum.
DGP CV Anand revealed this in a press conference today. As part of the investigation the police analysed 8 lakh mobile numbers and based on CCTV camera evidence and phone data, special teams were constituted to arrest the accused.
Mallesh has admitted concealing weapons in his hometown and the stolen weapons and ammunition were seized from his residential area in Achampet and Yapral in Nagarkurnool district.
Police said that he committed the crime out of anger due to early retirement. Earlier on August 31, the theft of weapons and ammunition in the Madras Regiment created a stir.
Bell of Arms In-charge Vinod informed the higher authorities and a case was registered at Bollaram Police Station under sections 331(4) and 305 of the IPC on the complaint of the Brigadier. Subsequently the investigation of the case was taken up under the supervision of an ACP-level officer. Arms and ammunition that had disappeared included 12 weapons, including four AK 47 rifles, and a large quantity of bullets.
Military Intelligence, Army officials, Malkajgiri SOT, Hyderabad Task Force, and Telangana State Intelligence officials were involved in the investigation of the case.
The police, who identified Mallesh's movements based on CCTV cameras, went to Nagarkurnool on the 7th of this month and questioned him. However, Mallesh did not give any information. When his phone was seized and analyzed, it was found that the phone and WhatsApp data had also been deleted, police said.
According to police, he did not come to Hyderabad for questioning on the 7th and 8th. After explaining the seriousness of the case to his family members, they finally cooperated in bringing him in for questioning on the 10th of this month.
"We questioned Mallesh about his movements with the evidence we had. He hid the facts about his movements. Initially, we did not come for questioning. The phone call list and WhatsApp chats were deleted. Later, while questioning Mallesh, his face was sweating and we could see fear. We explained the seriousness of the case to his wife. Mallesh admitted taking the stolen weapons to his hometown in Amrabad mandal of Nagar Kurnool district and we recovered them," said DGP Anand.
DGP said that Mallesh had conducted a reconnaissance at the Madras Regiment's barracks on the 28th and 29th of last month. On August 30 at 11 pm, he entered the regiment from Balajinagar through Kargil Gate and took weapons out of the barracks and hid them.
Police said that later he left them at a temple in Balajinagar and concealed the magazines and bullets in a car. Then, to avoid the toll gates, he went to Achampet via Sagar Ring Road, Devarakonda and Dindi instead of the main road. On the way, he picked up four passengers in the car and dropped them off in Dindi.
After reaching his hometown, he dug a hole and buried the stolen weapons and ammunition and covered it with grass. After learning about the matter, the Hyderabad Task Force and Malkajgiri SOT jointly arrested Mallesh.
Mallesh retired from the army on June 30, 2026. He joined the army in 2010 and served for 16 years in the 20 Madras Battalion. The police have said that he committed the theft due to his dissatisfaction with his early retirement.
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