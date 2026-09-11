ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Havildar Arrested For Stealing Arms, Ammunition From Madras Regiment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police have arrested former Havildar Mallesh for allegedly stealing arms and ammunition from the Madras Regiment at Bolarum.

DGP CV Anand revealed this in a press conference today. As part of the investigation the police analysed 8 lakh mobile numbers and based on CCTV camera evidence and phone data, special teams were constituted to arrest the accused.

Mallesh has admitted concealing weapons in his hometown and the stolen weapons and ammunition were seized from his residential area in Achampet and Yapral in Nagarkurnool district.

Police said that he committed the crime out of anger due to early retirement. Earlier on August 31, the theft of weapons and ammunition in the Madras Regiment created a stir.

Bell of Arms In-charge Vinod informed the higher authorities and a case was registered at Bollaram Police Station under sections 331(4) and 305 of the IPC on the complaint of the Brigadier. Subsequently the investigation of the case was taken up under the supervision of an ACP-level officer. Arms and ammunition that had disappeared included 12 weapons, including four AK 47 rifles, and a large quantity of bullets.

Military Intelligence, Army officials, Malkajgiri SOT, Hyderabad Task Force, and Telangana State Intelligence officials were involved in the investigation of the case.

The police, who identified Mallesh's movements based on CCTV cameras, went to Nagarkurnool on the 7th of this month and questioned him. However, Mallesh did not give any information. When his phone was seized and analyzed, it was found that the phone and WhatsApp data had also been deleted, police said.