ETV Bharat / state

Former Haryana MP Rajkumar Saini Sparks Row With Remarks On Ramayana In Faridabad

Faridabad: Former Kurukshetra MP Rajkumar Saini made controversial remarks on Sunday about religious beliefs and the Ramayana in Faridabad, Haryana.

At the event, Saini arrived at Hotel Magpie in Faridabad, where members of the Saini community had gathered to invite him to a programme related to Emperor Ashoka scheduled for April 4.

Calls Ramayana Fictional

During the interaction, Saini said that people of his community have long been kept entangled in fictional stories. Calling the Ramayana fictional, he claimed that the "real Ramayana" is presented in a book written by Lalai Singh Yadav, which was promoted by social activist Periyar (E V Ramasamy). He also claimed that a judgment on this was delivered by the Supreme Court on November 9, 1976.

Targets Religious Storytellers

Commenting on religious narratives and spiritual leaders, Saini said many storytellers earn lakhs of rupees by narrating such stories, which keeps people mentally enslaved. Referring to Ravana's 10 heads, he said no such person ever existed and that these are merely stories.

The former MP added that people will understand their rights only when they read about great figures like Emperor Ashoka, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule and B R Ambedkar.