Former Haryana MP Rajkumar Saini Sparks Row With Remarks On Ramayana In Faridabad
Former MP Rajkumar Saini sparked controversy in Faridabad after calling the Ramayana a work of fiction during a community meeting at Hotel Magpie.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Faridabad: Former Kurukshetra MP Rajkumar Saini made controversial remarks on Sunday about religious beliefs and the Ramayana in Faridabad, Haryana.
At the event, Saini arrived at Hotel Magpie in Faridabad, where members of the Saini community had gathered to invite him to a programme related to Emperor Ashoka scheduled for April 4.
Calls Ramayana Fictional
During the interaction, Saini said that people of his community have long been kept entangled in fictional stories. Calling the Ramayana fictional, he claimed that the "real Ramayana" is presented in a book written by Lalai Singh Yadav, which was promoted by social activist Periyar (E V Ramasamy). He also claimed that a judgment on this was delivered by the Supreme Court on November 9, 1976.
Targets Religious Storytellers
Commenting on religious narratives and spiritual leaders, Saini said many storytellers earn lakhs of rupees by narrating such stories, which keeps people mentally enslaved. Referring to Ravana's 10 heads, he said no such person ever existed and that these are merely stories.
The former MP added that people will understand their rights only when they read about great figures like Emperor Ashoka, Gautam Buddha, Jyotiba Phule and B R Ambedkar.
Alleges Job Discrimination
He also accused both the Centre and state governments of discrimination in the job market. Referring to rising tensions between Iran and the United States, he said that smaller countries can challenge powerful nations. "Iran has forced all countries to think. The US must realise that no country is its slave," he said.
Became An MP In 2014
A resident of Ambala, Saini was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Haryana's Kurukshetra seat on a BJP ticket during the Modi wave, defeating Naveen Jindal. However, he was denied a BJP ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He contested from the Gohana seat in 2019 but lost.
Earlier Controversies
Saini has been involved in controversies earlier as well. During the 2015-16 Jat reservation agitation, he said that if the government bowed to pressure and granted Jats reservation, the BJP would face consequences worse than what the Congress did.
He had also criticised leaders for blocking railway tracks and roads, saying they should be ashamed and that cases should be registered against them. His remarks angered Jat leaders, and protesters even attacked his house. He was later issued a showcause notice.
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