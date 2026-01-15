ETV Bharat / state

Former Goa CM Parsekar's Hotel Sealed For Illegal Construction In Salt Pan

Panaji: Goa officials on Thursday sealed a restaurant owned by former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar at Arambol village in North Goa district for illegal construction on salt pan land. The former BJP leader claimed that he had leased out the property to another person.

Pernem deputy collector Shivprasad Naik on Wednesday ordered sealing of the `Ottello' restaurant spread over 700 sqmt on a piece of land owned by Parsekar. Parsekar was the BJP chief minister of the state from 2014 to 2017 following Manohar Parrikar's elevation as Union defence minister.

The deputy collector's order stated that as per a report submitted by Mamlatdar (revenue official) of Pernem taluka, the hotel is located in survey no 52/1 at Arambol village.

Its wooden pathway or bridge erected in a water body lacked valid permission from the authorities, the report said. As per the records, the restaurant stands on `Mithgar Madlawada' (salt pan land) and a major part of it is shown as a water body. The Regional Plan also shows it as a salt pan, deputy collector Naik's order said.

"Considering all above and status of the land of Sy no 52/1 of Arambol village clearly proves that the structures mentioned above by the Talathi (village revenue official) has been erected in the salt pan without obtaining any permissions from the government authorities and being used for the commercial activities," the order stated .