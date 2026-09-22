ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Gem Granites Employee Held For Concealing POCSO Video Against Industrialist Veeramani

Chennai: The Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested Ganesan, a former employee of Gem Granites, in connection with a POCSO case against industrialist R Veeramani.

The arrest followed the registration of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case against Veeramani and his associates Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan after a video showing the prominent industrialist, 84, allegedly engaging in an obscene act with a minor girl was found on Ganesan's mobile phone.

Police said Ganesan was arrested for allegedly failing to report the matter to the authorities. A man and his wife, identified as Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan and said to be associates of Veeramani, were also arrested in connection with the case.

The three accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, police said. The arrests came amid a political row in Tamil Nadu over the POCSO case against granite baron Veeramani, who was arrested earlier for the alleged sexual abuse of several minor girls.

On Monday, ministers accused the previous DMK government of a "cover-up" and of interfering with the functioning of the police department. Police said Ganesan had worked at Veeramani's firm for 23 years and was currently employed with Balaji Global Enterprises.