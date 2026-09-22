Ex-Gem Granites Employee Held For Concealing POCSO Video Against Industrialist Veeramani
The police arrested Ganesan following the registration of a POCSO case against Veeramani and his associates, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan
By PTI
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Chennai: The Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested Ganesan, a former employee of Gem Granites, in connection with a POCSO case against industrialist R Veeramani.
The arrest followed the registration of a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case against Veeramani and his associates Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan after a video showing the prominent industrialist, 84, allegedly engaging in an obscene act with a minor girl was found on Ganesan's mobile phone.
Police said Ganesan was arrested for allegedly failing to report the matter to the authorities. A man and his wife, identified as Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan and said to be associates of Veeramani, were also arrested in connection with the case.
The three accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody, police said. The arrests came amid a political row in Tamil Nadu over the POCSO case against granite baron Veeramani, who was arrested earlier for the alleged sexual abuse of several minor girls.
On Monday, ministers accused the previous DMK government of a "cover-up" and of interfering with the functioning of the police department. Police said Ganesan had worked at Veeramani's firm for 23 years and was currently employed with Balaji Global Enterprises.
During the investigation, police found a video involving a minor girl stored on Ganesan's mobile phone. "Ganesan was arrested for possessing the video and for not reporting its existence to the authorities," a police statement said.
He was lodged in Puzhal Central Prison after being remanded to judicial custody. The CCB is investigating how Ganesan came into possession of the video and who sent it to him, besides the circumstances in which he received and retained it without informing the police.
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