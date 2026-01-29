ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Footballer Mehtab Hossain, Who Represented India, Summoned For SIR Hearing

Kolkata: Former footballer Mehtab Hossain, who played for India in several matches, was summoned for a hearing during the ongoing Special Investigation Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a poll panel official said on Thursday. The midfielder who holds the distinction of captaining both Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, questioned the need for sportspersons who have represented the country to prove their citizenship.

He had played for the country for 30-odd matches. Hossain, who has received a notice to appear for a hearing on February 1 at a school in Mallikpur in South 24 Parganas district, said he was upset by the summons.

Although he currently resides in New Town near here, Mallikpur is his native place, and he remains a registered voter there. According to sources, the notice was issued following discrepancies found in documents related to his mother.