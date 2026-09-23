ETV Bharat / state

Former ED Deputy Director To Join Akali Dal Waris Punjab De

Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former deputy director of Enforcement Directorate Niranjan Singh will join Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, led by MP from Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh, on Wednesday. He will be formally inducted into the party during a special programme in Chandigarh.

This has also been officially confirmed by senior leader Manpreet Singh Ayali.

The development follows Niranjan’s meeting with top leaders, including Tarsem Singh, father of jailed MP Amritpal Singh, and MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, at his residence in Jalandhar. Niranjan, who retired from government service in May 2021, had investigated several high-profile drug trafficking cases during his tenure. He had investigated the much-talked-about multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.