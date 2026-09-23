Former ED Deputy Director To Join Akali Dal Waris Punjab De
Niranjan, who retired from government service in May 2021, had investigated several high-profile drug trafficking cases during his tenure, including Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Chandigarh: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former deputy director of Enforcement Directorate Niranjan Singh will join Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, led by MP from Khadoor Sahib Amritpal Singh, on Wednesday. He will be formally inducted into the party during a special programme in Chandigarh.
This has also been officially confirmed by senior leader Manpreet Singh Ayali.
The development follows Niranjan’s meeting with top leaders, including Tarsem Singh, father of jailed MP Amritpal Singh, and MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, at his residence in Jalandhar. Niranjan, who retired from government service in May 2021, had investigated several high-profile drug trafficking cases during his tenure. He had investigated the much-talked-about multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.
During the investigation of this case, he also came across many influential people of the state. Taking action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Niranjan had brought many prominent leaders to book. He had questioned several senior politicians, including former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Sarwan Singh Phillaur in connection with this case.
In the meantime, he was transferred from Jalandhar to Kolkata. His transfer was later cancelled by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Even after retirement, he has been raising his voice on the drug issue in Punjab.
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