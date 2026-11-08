Former DSP’s Son Held For Threatening Neighbour With AK-47 Rifle In Kashmir
Srinagar police arrested a retired DSP’s son for threatening a neighbour with his father's PSO’s service rifle, after viral CCTV footage exposed the confrontation.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested the son of a retired police officer in Srinagar for allegedly threatening a resident by brandishing the service rifle of the Police Security Officer (PSO) of his father.
The incident came to light after CCTV footage surfaced on social media, showing the accused aiming an AK-47 rifle at a neighbour while a man and a woman pleaded with him to stop.
In a statement issued here, police said that a complaint was filed by Hilal Ahmad Mir, son of Mohd. Sultan Mir of Saderbal, Hazratbal in Srinagar regarding an alleged incident of intimidation and threats by Junaid Ahmad Band.
This MF is the son of a retired DySP, threatening his neighbours with an AK-47. Let's see what action the @JmuKmrPolice take against him. pic.twitter.com/JM1ijumAjg— Dar Fahad (@DarFahad4) November 8, 2026
Junaid is the son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mohd Yousuf Band. Police said Junaid was involved in brandishing the service rifle of the PSO deployed with his father at his residence on the city outskirts.
“In this connection, case FIR No. 123/2026 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Nigeen, and investigation has been initiated,” reads the statement.
It claims that the accused has been taken into custody and a probe has been launched. “The circumstances surrounding the alleged incident, including the use of the official weapon and the role of the concerned PSO, are being thoroughly examined,” the statement added.
Police said the appropriate and strict legal action would follow on the basis of facts and evidence established during the investigation.
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