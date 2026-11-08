ETV Bharat / state

Former DSP’s Son Held For Threatening Neighbour With AK-47 Rifle In Kashmir

Screengrab of viral video ( Social media )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested the son of a retired police officer in Srinagar for allegedly threatening a resident by brandishing the service rifle of the Police Security Officer (PSO) of his father.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage surfaced on social media, showing the accused aiming an AK-47 rifle at a neighbour while a man and a woman pleaded with him to stop.

In a statement issued here, police said that a complaint was filed by Hilal Ahmad Mir, son of Mohd. Sultan Mir of Saderbal, Hazratbal in Srinagar regarding an alleged incident of intimidation and threats by Junaid Ahmad Band. Junaid is the son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mohd Yousuf Band. Police said Junaid was involved in brandishing the service rifle of the PSO deployed with his father at his residence on the city outskirts.