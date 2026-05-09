ETV Bharat / state

Retired DGP's Wife Tied-Up, Smothered To Death In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills

The crime took place in a house in the upmarket Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: In a chilling incident, a domestic help and two unidentified persons allegedly murdered the wife of a retired Director General of Police (DGP) inside their residence at the high-security Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad, before fleeing with cash and jewellery.

The victim was found dead with her hands tied and a cloth stuffed in her mouth on Friday morning by her daughters who stay in another floor of the house, police said.

According to police, the assailants allegedly entered her house with the help of the domestic help and killed the elderly woman before fleeing with gold ornaments and other valuables.

The victim, Tanuja Ranjan, was the wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray and the family stays at Prashasan Nagar area of Jubilee Hills.

According to sources, the family had hired a Nepali woman, Kalpana, to take care of the retired officer's elderly mother. She was also allotted a room in the house. Even though Ranjan Ray's mother passed away two months ago, Kalpana continued to work in the house as the family had faith in her.

In the three-storey building, while the couple's two daughters lived on the second floor, Ranjan Ray and his wife lived on the first floor.

A few days ago, Ranjan Ray went to Bengaluru for naturopathy treatment. Kalpana, who was waiting for an opportunity to commit robbery, called two men who conducted a reconnaissance of the house. They checked the surroundings of the house and left. When they reached the house after midnight, Kalpana opened the gate for them.

As per preliminary investigation, they went to Tanuja's bedroom after 1 AM. When she woke up to a commotion, the three of them tied her hands with a rope. She fell unconscious after they stuffed clothes in her mouth.