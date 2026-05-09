Retired DGP's Wife Tied-Up, Smothered To Death In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills
Ten police teams have been formed to look for the accused housemaid and her accomplices who allegedly committed the crime.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a chilling incident, a domestic help and two unidentified persons allegedly murdered the wife of a retired Director General of Police (DGP) inside their residence at the high-security Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad, before fleeing with cash and jewellery.
The victim was found dead with her hands tied and a cloth stuffed in her mouth on Friday morning by her daughters who stay in another floor of the house, police said.
According to police, the assailants allegedly entered her house with the help of the domestic help and killed the elderly woman before fleeing with gold ornaments and other valuables.
The victim, Tanuja Ranjan, was the wife of retired IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray and the family stays at Prashasan Nagar area of Jubilee Hills.
According to sources, the family had hired a Nepali woman, Kalpana, to take care of the retired officer's elderly mother. She was also allotted a room in the house. Even though Ranjan Ray's mother passed away two months ago, Kalpana continued to work in the house as the family had faith in her.
In the three-storey building, while the couple's two daughters lived on the second floor, Ranjan Ray and his wife lived on the first floor.
A few days ago, Ranjan Ray went to Bengaluru for naturopathy treatment. Kalpana, who was waiting for an opportunity to commit robbery, called two men who conducted a reconnaissance of the house. They checked the surroundings of the house and left. When they reached the house after midnight, Kalpana opened the gate for them.
As per preliminary investigation, they went to Tanuja's bedroom after 1 AM. When she woke up to a commotion, the three of them tied her hands with a rope. She fell unconscious after they stuffed clothes in her mouth.
Later, the three packed the cash and jewellery from the cupboard and left.
The police found out from the CCTV footage that they jumped over a wall and fled towards the Journalist Colony in Jubilee Hills through a nearby park.
When Tanuja did not wake up even at 7 AM on Friday, her daughters went to her room and found her lying with a cloth in her mouth.
She was taken to a nearby private hospital where she was declared brought dead. Two cellphones and a hat that the accused had dropped near the house and the park have been seized, police said.
Telangana DGP C V Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar, Additional CPs Srinivasulu, Tafseer Iqbal and Joint CP Shweta also inspected the spot.
More than ten police teams have been constituted to look for the accused. Some officials have been sent to UP and Bihar to prevent the accused from crossing the border.
Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar advised employers to be vigilant when hiring new workers.
Vinay Ranjan Ray served in various capacities in the undivided Andhra Pradesh and retired as DGP in 2019.
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