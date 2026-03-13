ETV Bharat / state

Former DGP Of Undivided Andhra Pradesh H J Dora No More

Hyderabad: Former DGP of undivided Andhra Pradesh H J Dora died here on Friday following complications related to a kidney disease. He was 82. Dora has been suffering from chronic kidney disease since 2020, and the disease progressed to end-stage renal disease in 2024.

He was recently admitted to the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and discharged. He was found unconscious at his home on Friday, following which he was brought to the hospital. Despite all possible efforts and measures, he could not be revived and was declared dead in the evening, NIMS said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders and Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy condoled the demise of Dora.