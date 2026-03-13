Former DGP Of Undivided Andhra Pradesh H J Dora No More
Former DGP H J Dora has been suffering from chronic kidney disease since 2020, and the disease progressed to end-stage renal disease in 2024.
By PTI
Published : March 13, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former DGP of undivided Andhra Pradesh H J Dora died here on Friday following complications related to a kidney disease. He was 82. Dora has been suffering from chronic kidney disease since 2020, and the disease progressed to end-stage renal disease in 2024.
He was recently admitted to the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and discharged. He was found unconscious at his home on Friday, following which he was brought to the hospital. Despite all possible efforts and measures, he could not be revived and was declared dead in the evening, NIMS said.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders and Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy condoled the demise of Dora.
ఉమ్మడి ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర మాజీ డీజీపీ హెచ్ జె దొర మృతి బాధాకరం. పోలీసు శాఖలో పలు సంస్కరణలు తేవడంతో పాటు, పోలీసు వ్యవస్థను ప్రజలకు చేరువ చేయడంలో ఆయన కృషి మరువలేనిది.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) March 13, 2026
ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తూ, కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను.… pic.twitter.com/pDdlycQpMj
Recalling Dora's invaluable services as intelligence chief and DGP during the undivided AP, Revanth Reddy said the departed official introduced reforms in police, including "friendly-policing".
Dora's honesty and administrative capability would be remembered forever, Kishan Reddy said. Dora had also served as CISF Director, he said. Born in Srikakulam district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Dora, who belongs to the 1965 batch of IPS, earned a special recognition as a police officer, Shivadhar Reddy said.
Recalling that Dora introduced revolutionary changes in the police department and for the welfare of policemen, Shivadhar Reddy said the departed officer also played a stellar role in addressing the Naxal problem.
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