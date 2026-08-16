ETV Bharat / state

Former Deputy Speaker Of Bengal Assembly, Asish Banerjee, Found Dead At TMC Office

Rampurhat: Former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, Asish Banerjee, was found hanging at a TMC party office in Birbhum district on Sunday morning, police sources said. A purported suicide note was also recovered from the party office located near his residence in Rampurhat, they said.

According to family sources, Asish had chatted with his family members until midnight before retiring for the night. Upon waking up in the morning, family members and neighbours found the door to the adjacent office room closed. They realised what had happened after looking through a gap in the window.

After being informed, police from Rampurhat station arrived at the spot and recovered the body. The former TMC MLA's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact circumstances leading to his death are yet to be ascertained, police added.

Banerjee, a veteran TMC leader, had represented Rampurhat in the state Assembly continuously from 2001 till 2026. He had served as the deputy speaker of the Assembly and held ministerial portfolios, including school education and agriculture, in the Mamata Banerjee government.

He contested the 2026 Assembly elections from Rampurhat on a TMC ticket but lost to BJP's Dhruva Saha by more than 24,000 votes. After his electoral defeat, Banerjee was not seen to be particularly active in politics, party sources said.