Former Deputy Speaker Of Bengal Assembly, Asish Banerjee, Found Dead At TMC Office
A purported suicide note was also recovered from the party office located near his residence in Rampurhat, they said.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 8:50 AM IST
Rampurhat: Former deputy speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, Asish Banerjee, was found hanging at a TMC party office in Birbhum district on Sunday morning, police sources said. A purported suicide note was also recovered from the party office located near his residence in Rampurhat, they said.
According to family sources, Asish had chatted with his family members until midnight before retiring for the night. Upon waking up in the morning, family members and neighbours found the door to the adjacent office room closed. They realised what had happened after looking through a gap in the window.
After being informed, police from Rampurhat station arrived at the spot and recovered the body. The former TMC MLA's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The exact circumstances leading to his death are yet to be ascertained, police added.
Banerjee, a veteran TMC leader, had represented Rampurhat in the state Assembly continuously from 2001 till 2026. He had served as the deputy speaker of the Assembly and held ministerial portfolios, including school education and agriculture, in the Mamata Banerjee government.
He contested the 2026 Assembly elections from Rampurhat on a TMC ticket but lost to BJP's Dhruva Saha by more than 24,000 votes. After his electoral defeat, Banerjee was not seen to be particularly active in politics, party sources said.
Banerjee had been a prominent TMC leader in Birbhum during the tenure of party strongman Anubrata Mondal as the district president. The development comes at a time when the political landscape in West Bengal has undergone a major change following the TMC's defeat in this year's assembly polls, ending its 15-year rule.
Several former TMC legislators and leaders are facing corruption-related investigations and arrests. Police are investigating whether Banerjee died by suicide and, if so, what prompted him to take the extreme step. The post-mortem report and the contents of the purported note are expected to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his death.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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