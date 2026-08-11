Harbhajan Singh Faces Flak For Sharing Rajasthan Video To Raise Concern Over Punjab Drug Abuse
Cricketer and Rajya Sabha member Harbhajan Singh's post over drug abuse in Punjab creates controversy, as police say the video is from Rajasthan.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has faced flak for sharing a video from Rajasthan to express concern over the drug abuse in Punjab.
A political row has erupted over a video from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan shared on social media to depict drug abuse in Punjab. Harbhajan, while sharing this video with Punjabi audio, wrote on social media, "The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab. The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. Forgive my Punjab. Excuse Punjab. Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery, today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions. There's still time—save my Punjab."
The senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Punjab Police have reacted sharply over the video, calling it a conspiracy to malign the image of Punjab.
ਨਜ਼ਰ ਲੱਗ ਗਈ ਯਾਰ ਸਾਡੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ… 💔— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 10, 2026
ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਨੇ ਕੀ ਹਾਲ ਬਣਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦਾ। ਰੋਣਾ ਆਉਂਦਾ ਏ ਇਹ ਸਭ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ। 😢
ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ ਦਿਓ ਮੇਰੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ… ਮਾਫ਼ ਕਰੋ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ। 🙏
ਕਿੱਥੇ ਲੈ ਆਏ ਓ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਨੂੰ?
ਜਿਹੜਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕਦੇ ਚੜ੍ਹਦੀ ਕਲਾ, ਹਿੰਮਤ ਤੇ ਬਹਾਦਰੀ ਲਈ ਜਾਣਿਆ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਸੀ, ਅੱਜ ਉਸੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ… pic.twitter.com/RAp3aYy0i2
In a statement issued here, Punjab Police said that the video was of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan and not Punjab. "It has no connection with Punjab Police. Just by putting a Punjabi audio track, an incident does not become a Punjab incident. We request users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting any misleading content or tagging Punjab Police," the statement said.
AAP leaders slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. "Many people from the BJP spread this lie together yesterday. Did this order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies in the country?" Kejriwal said in a post on X.
बीजेपी के कई लोगों ने कल ये झूठ एक साथ फैलाया। क्या आदेश PMO से आया था? क्या PMO देश में झूठ फैलाता है? https://t.co/am7NBkGPQf— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2026
Punjab Minister Baljit Kaur lashed out at Harbhajan for sharing the video from Rajasthan. "Look at his (Harbhajan Singh's) restlessness to please his political masters. He is sharing a video of Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab. You will do anything for the BJP, even if it means tarnishing the image of Punjab. The people of Punjab will never forgive you for this."
Senior leader Manish Sisodia also took a dig at the former cricketer and wrote, "You came out to defame Punjab on the behest of BJP... what kind of compulsion is there..." After the controversy, Harbhajan restricted the comments on the post.
Harbhajan has earlier also landed in trouble over his controversial posts. In May 2026, while sharing a video of the Kurali area, Harbhajan had raised questions on the law and order situation in Punjab and appealed to the DGP to take action.
But the police revealed that it was a family dispute over the custody of the girl and had already rescued the girl within six hours of his tweet. He got trolled badly for doing politics on the issue.
During IPL 2026, when users on social media criticised his Hindi commentary, Harbhajan lost his temper and called trollers “dog” and “Tommy”. After an uproar over the issue, the MP had to delete his posts.
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