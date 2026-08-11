ETV Bharat / state

Harbhajan Singh Faces Flak For Sharing Rajasthan Video To Raise Concern Over Punjab Drug Abuse

Students hold banners and placards with anti-drugs slogans on them during the six-day ‘padyatra’ (foot march) to create awareness against drug issue led by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, in Amritsar. ( ANI )

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has faced flak for sharing a video from Rajasthan to express concern over the drug abuse in Punjab. A political row has erupted over a video from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan shared on social media to depict drug abuse in Punjab. Harbhajan, while sharing this video with Punjabi audio, wrote on social media, "The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab. The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. Forgive my Punjab. Excuse Punjab. Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery, today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions. There's still time—save my Punjab." The senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Punjab Police have reacted sharply over the video, calling it a conspiracy to malign the image of Punjab. In a statement issued here, Punjab Police said that the video was of Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan and not Punjab. "It has no connection with Punjab Police. Just by putting a Punjabi audio track, an incident does not become a Punjab incident. We request users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting any misleading content or tagging Punjab Police," the statement said.