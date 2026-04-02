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Former Cop Hacks Wife, Stepdaughter To Death In Raipur; Surrenders

Police said the accused, Gulab Sahu, was dismissed as a constable. In a video, he claimed that the victims used to threaten him to evict.

The accused Gulab Sahu at the Vidhan Sabha police station after surrnder.
The accused Gulab Sahu at the Vidhan Sabha police station after surrnder. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Raipur: A former police constable hacked his wife and stepdaughter in Semariya village under the Vidhan Sabha police station limits of Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said on Thursday. A 36-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media, adding a layer of mystery on whether this was merely the result of suspicion or had a sinister plot already been brewing in the accused's mind.

Police said Gulab Sahu was a constable. After losing his job, he was working in the marketing sector. Investigations revealed that he had been under severe mental stress for a prolonged period due to domestic disputes and suspicions about his wife's character. On the day of the incident, the argument escalated to such an extent that he attacked his wife with an axe. His 21-year-old stepdaughter, who intervened in an attempt to save her mother, was also attacked.

Following the killings, the accused did not attempt to flee. Instead, he proceeded directly to the Vidhan Sabha police station to surrender. He confessed to the killings and recounted the entire sequence of events to the police, who arrested him later.

In the video, he claims that a tenant had turned his wife against him by luring her with the promise of a house, a car, and money. He further alleged that the mother-daughter duo constantly threatened to evict him from the house and subjected him to relentless mental harassment. Unable to bear this torture, he got rid of both. This video has turned into crucial evidence in the investigation.

The police are conducting a forensic examination of technical evidence, mobile data, and video footage to unravel what led to the double murder.

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TAGGED:

CCTV FOOTAGE
VIDHAN SABHA POLICE STATION
SUSPICION ON WIFE
MENTAL TORTURE
RAIPUR DOUBLE MURDER

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