ETV Bharat / state

Former Cop Hacks Wife, Stepdaughter To Death In Raipur; Surrenders

Raipur: A former police constable hacked his wife and stepdaughter in Semariya village under the Vidhan Sabha police station limits of Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said on Thursday. A 36-second video of the incident has gone viral on social media, adding a layer of mystery on whether this was merely the result of suspicion or had a sinister plot already been brewing in the accused's mind.

Police said Gulab Sahu was a constable. After losing his job, he was working in the marketing sector. Investigations revealed that he had been under severe mental stress for a prolonged period due to domestic disputes and suspicions about his wife's character. On the day of the incident, the argument escalated to such an extent that he attacked his wife with an axe. His 21-year-old stepdaughter, who intervened in an attempt to save her mother, was also attacked.

Following the killings, the accused did not attempt to flee. Instead, he proceeded directly to the Vidhan Sabha police station to surrender. He confessed to the killings and recounted the entire sequence of events to the police, who arrested him later.