ETV Bharat / state

Former Congress MP Ugrappa Warns Of Statewide Agitation Over Karnataka Reservation Law

Bengaluru: Former MP and Congress leader V S Ugrappa on Monday warned of a statewide agitation if the Centre fails to include Karnataka's legislation providing enhanced reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Ugrappa accused both the state and central governments of remaining silent on the issue despite concerns raised by SC and ST communities.

In 2022, the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai increased reservation for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and for STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. The legislation was later sent to the Centre for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule to protect it from judicial review, but no decision has been taken so far.

"It has been almost four years, and the Centre has taken no action on the state's request. BJP MPs and Union ministers from Karnataka have also remained silent despite getting votes from SC and ST communities, which together account for nearly 25 per cent of the state's population," Ugrappa alleged.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ugrappa said it was the Centre’s responsibility to protect the rights of deprived communities. "The BJP government itself enacted this legislation. Then why is there hesitation in adding it to the Ninth Schedule?" he asked. The former Ballari MP also criticised the Congress government in Karnataka for not making greater efforts to secure a stay on the law vacated by the High Court.

He said, "The state government must strongly defend its decision before the High Court as the enhanced reservation policy was based on the recommendations of the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission."