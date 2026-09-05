ECI Bars Former Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana From Contesting Elections For 3 Years Over Poll Expense 'Discrepancies'
Aassan Maulaana failed to lodge a true and correct account of his election expenses within the time and manner prescribed by law, ECI stated.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana has been disqualified by the Election Commission of India (ECI) from contesting elections for a period of three years over alleged discrepancies in the poll expenditure declared during the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The action was initiated after ECI found that Maulaana "failed to lodge a true and correct account of his election expenses" during the Assembly polls.
Aassan Maulaana was elected from the 26-Velachery Assembly Constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.
Notably, questions were raised following scrutiny of his election expenditure account submitted under Sections 77 and 78 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and a report submitted by the District Election Officer (DEO), Chennai, on June 19, 2021.
The order passed by the Election Commission was published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on August 28, 2026.
According to the order, the DEO found a substantial understatement of expenditure relating to advertisements published in 10 newspapers on March 27 and 28, 2021, along with another advertisement published on April 3, 2021.
Aassan Maulaana had declared a total election expenditure of Rs 17,03,548 in his account.
The Returning Officer had issued a notice to him on March 30, 2021, asking whether the advertisements published by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) in the 10 newspapers were meant to promote his election. In his reply dated March 31, 2021, he denied that the advertisements were authorised by him and said the TNCC had borne the expenses independently.
However, the DEO reportedly did not accept the account.
As per information in the government's gazette notification, the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) had earlier estimated the cost of the advertisements published on March 27 and 28 at Rs 31,53,975, based on the rates of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations and with the approval of the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu.
In its meeting on April 2, 2021, the District Election Monitoring Committee (DEMC) recommended that this amount be included in Maulaana's election expenditure account, citing observations of the Supreme Court in Kanwar Lal Gupta vs Amar Nath Chawla & Ors and Election Commission guidelines.
During its second meeting on June 2 the same year, the panel finalised the total understated amount at Rs 32,05,915, including an additional Rs 51,940 towards the advertisement published on April 3.
The DEO subsequently asked Maulaana to submit his response in this regard.
The ECI, in its final order, said that the respondent has concealed a substantial amount of expenditure incurred in connection with his election, violating Sections 77 and 78 of the Representation of the People Act.
The Commission said that the requirement to maintain proper election expenditure accounts was intended to ensure a level playing field for all candidates and promote transparency, accountability and fairness in the electoral process. ECI further held that non-compliance was not merely a procedural lapse but a substantive violation of the statutory framework.
"Aassan Maulaana failed to lodge a true and correct account of his election expenses within the time and manner prescribed by law," ECI added.
Exercising its powers under Section 10A read with Sections 77 and 78 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission declared him disqualified for three years from August 19, 2026, which means he will be barred from being chosen as, or being, a member of either House of Parliament or of the Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of a state or Union Territory during the period.