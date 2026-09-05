ETV Bharat / state

ECI Bars Former Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana From Contesting Elections For 3 Years Over Poll Expense 'Discrepancies'

New Delhi: Former Congress MLA Aassan Maulaana has been disqualified by the Election Commission of India (ECI) from contesting elections for a period of three years over alleged discrepancies in the poll expenditure declared during the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The action was initiated after ECI found that Maulaana "failed to lodge a true and correct account of his election expenses" during the Assembly polls.

Aassan Maulaana was elected from the 26-Velachery Assembly Constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Notably, questions were raised following scrutiny of his election expenditure account submitted under Sections 77 and 78 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and a report submitted by the District Election Officer (DEO), Chennai, on June 19, 2021.

The order passed by the Election Commission was published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on August 28, 2026.

According to the order, the DEO found a substantial understatement of expenditure relating to advertisements published in 10 newspapers on March 27 and 28, 2021, along with another advertisement published on April 3, 2021.

Aassan Maulaana had declared a total election expenditure of Rs 17,03,548 in his account.

The Returning Officer had issued a notice to him on March 30, 2021, asking whether the advertisements published by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) in the 10 newspapers were meant to promote his election. In his reply dated March 31, 2021, he denied that the advertisements were authorised by him and said the TNCC had borne the expenses independently.

However, the DEO reportedly did not accept the account.