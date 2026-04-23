ETV Bharat / state

'CM Stalin Will Come To Power For Second Term': Former CM And DMK Candidate O Panneerselvam

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK candidate for Bodinayakkanur constituency, O Panneerselvam, shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the state Assembly elections, at a polling station, in Theni district, Thursday, April 23, 2026 ( PTI )

Theni: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency, O Panneerselvam, on Thursday expressed confidence in the performance of his alliance in the ongoing electoral battle.

Speaking to the reporters, Panneerselvam said,"I can see enthusiasm among people for our alliance... DMK chief MK Stalin will come to power for the second term.I hope with faith that our alliance will win more than 200 seats in this election." Earlier in the day, Panneerselvam cast his vote along with his family members at a polling station in Periyakulam district.

Panneerselvam, who has long been associated with the AIADMK and is currently contesting as a DMK candidate from Bodinayakanur following a recent political realignment, exercised his franchise at the 7th Day Nursery and Primary School located in South Car Street, Ward No. 23 in Tenkarai, Periyakulam. Meanwhile, the voter turnout in in Tamil Nadu it was recorded at 37.57 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to Election Commission of India.

In Tamil Nadu, the highest turnout of 42.45 per cent was in Tiruppur district followed by Namakkal at 41.41 per cent, then Erode at 41.00 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 35.47 per cent, Coimbatore at 38.62 per cent and Madurai at 36.22 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 32.62 per cent