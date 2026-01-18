ETV Bharat / state

Former CJI Chandrachud Opens Up On Justice And Freedom At Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur: Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud interacted with veteran journalist Vir Sanghvi at a session titled 'Ideas of Justice' in the Jaipur Literature Festival. The discussion centred on bail, the National Security Act, the functioning of courts, the condition of lower courts, and transparency in the judiciary. The session began with a question related to the Umar Khalid case. Responding to this, Chandrachud said that the foundation of Indian law rests on the principle that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“Pre-trial bail cannot be made an alternative to punishment. If a person spends five to seven years in jail and is eventually acquitted, it is impossible to compensate for the lost time. Bail can only be denied in three circumstances: if the accused poses a serious threat to society, if there is a fear of their absconding, or if they might tamper with evidence. Apart from these circumstances, granting bail is the constitutional right of the accused,” he said.

Disposal of 21,000 bail applications

According to Chandrachud, the biggest problem with the Indian criminal justice system is the delay in trials. “Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, also includes the right to a speedy and timely trial. If a trial is not completed within one or three years, denying bail is a violation of fundamental rights,” he said, adding that during his tenure, he disposed of approximately 21,000 bail applications in the Supreme Court in about two years, often providing relief by holding hearings late into the night.

‘Justice is meaningless by the time the trial ends’

On national security laws, he said that many laws reverse the presumption of innocence, and the accused is almost considered guilty. It is the responsibility of the courts to investigate whether the case is genuinely related to national security and whether the detention is proportionate to the threat. If this is not done, people remain in jail for years, and justice becomes meaningless by the time the trial ends, Chandrachud said.

‘Fear regarding bail in district and sessions courts’

Justice Chandrachud, referring to the Pawan Khera case, said that the Supreme Court had provided immediate protection by hearing the matter urgently amidst the apprehension of arrest. It is often said that the Supreme Court does not grant bail, while the truth is that in many cases, the court has intervened in a timely manner to protect civil liberties, the ex-CJI pointed out.