Ex-CM Baghel's son got Rs 250 crore as his share from Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': Chargesheet

Raipur: Chaitanya, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, received Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore as his share from an alleged liquor scam in the state, the Anti- Corruption Bureau/Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) has claimed in its chargesheet.

The state police's ACB/EOW, in its seventh supplementary chargesheet in the multi-crore liquor scam filed before a special court here on Monday, claimed Chaitanya Baghel played a key role in establishing, coordinating, and protecting extortion racket (syndicate) within the excise department (during the previous Congress government which was in office from 2018-23).

The voluminous document, which runs into around 3,800 pages, has named Chaitnaya Baghel as an accused in the alleged scam pegged at more than Rs 3,000 crore, an ACB/EOW statement said. With this, a total of eight chargesheets have been filed in the case so far.

The latest chargesheet details the current status of investigation against the accused already arrested, along with digital evidence reports pertaining to all those in custody. The document also outlines the progress of the ongoing probe against accused persons.

The statement quoting the chargesheet said Chaitanya Baghel acted as coordinator among officials such as Anil Tuteja, Soumya Chaurasia, Arunpati Tripathi, and Niranjan Das who worked in line with the syndicate's interests at administrative level and as ground-level operatives of the network such as Anwar Dhebar, Arvind Singh, and Vikas Agarwal (all co-accused), and issued instructions to them.

Chaitanya Baghel worked through his trusted associates to transfer and manage proceeds of the scam collected by businessman Anwar Dhebar's team, moving the funds to higher levels, it claimed.

He allegedly received his share of the proceeds through various firms belonging to liquor businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon, transferring it through banking channels to his family firms and using it in real estate projects. Furthermore, he was found to have received and invested large sums of the money generated out of the scam through banking channels via his family members, friends, and associates, the chargesheet claimed.

The probe agency said, "Evidence indicates that Chaitanya, along with managing the proceeds of crime at a higher level, received around Rs 200 crore-Rs 250 crore as his share." The investigation has also revealed that high-level protection, policy/administrative intervention, and influence provided to the syndicate by Chaitanya Baghel enabled this crime to be perpetrated for a long period, it claimed.

"The ongoing investigation suggests the amount involved in the liquor scam is estimated to be approximately Rs 3,074 crore. However, further investigation suggests the total amount of the proceeds of crime generated out of the alleged scam could exceed Rs 3,500 crore", it added.