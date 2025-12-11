ETV Bharat / state

Tirumala Laddu Case: 'Former Chairman Subbareddy Allowed Procurement Of Adulterated Ghee' Says Ex TTD General Manager To SIT

Tirupati: A special investigation team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on wednesday interrogated RSSVR Subrahmanyam, former General Manager of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Procurement Department in the Tirumala laddu adulterated ghee case. It is learnt that Subrahmanyam admitted that he had informed the then TTD Chairman, YV Subbareddy that lab tests indicated that adulterated ghee is being used in the making of laddus (prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala) in August 2020.

Sources said, Subrahmanyam replied to many questions, saying he didn't remember much and couldn't answer. When SIT asked him why the supply of adulterated ghee continued even after Subbareddy was informed that all four dairies were supplying adulterated ghee, Subrahmanyam said that the Chairman took the decision.

The SIT has also questioned a Delhi-based trader Ajay Kumar Sugandh on wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation in the case.