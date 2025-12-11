Tirumala Laddu Case: 'Former Chairman Subbareddy Allowed Procurement Of Adulterated Ghee' Says Ex TTD General Manager To SIT
Published : December 11, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Tirupati: A special investigation team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on wednesday interrogated RSSVR Subrahmanyam, former General Manager of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Procurement Department in the Tirumala laddu adulterated ghee case. It is learnt that Subrahmanyam admitted that he had informed the then TTD Chairman, YV Subbareddy that lab tests indicated that adulterated ghee is being used in the making of laddus (prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala) in August 2020.
Sources said, Subrahmanyam replied to many questions, saying he didn't remember much and couldn't answer. When SIT asked him why the supply of adulterated ghee continued even after Subbareddy was informed that all four dairies were supplying adulterated ghee, Subrahmanyam said that the Chairman took the decision.
The SIT has also questioned a Delhi-based trader Ajay Kumar Sugandh on wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation in the case.
It is learned that Ajay Kumar Sugandh, the owner of Sugandh Oils and Chemicals, remained silent during the questioning. When questioned why he cooperated with Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, the directors of Bhole Baba Dairy, who have been involved in the alleged adulterated ghee business for several years, he said he had no connection with that matter.
The SIT questioned Subrahmanyam after inspectors found that the Bhole Baba dairy plants in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh lacked the required capacity. He was asked why, as General Manager of the Procurement Department and a member of the inspection team, he failed to notice the shortfall and whether he had colluded with the dairies. Sources said that Subrahmanyam stated that he and others had conducted the inspection and submitted observations to the TTD.
When further asked why he shared the names and contact details of the dairies with Chinnappanna, who was not associated with the TTD. he said he had done so because Chinnappanna claimed to be Subba Reddy’s personal secretary.
