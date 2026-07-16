Former Bureaucrat's Son Arrested For Impersonating IPS Officer, Intelligence And Army Officials In Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Police arrested R. Yashovardhan for defrauding people with fake IDs, uniforms, and false job promises.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police arrested a former bureaucrat’s son for allegedly defrauding people by impersonating an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, central intelligence and Indian Army officials. The action comes following complaints of multiple fraud cases and leads to the seizure of fake identity cards, uniforms and other materials.
R. Yashovardhan, son of former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswami, was arrested today at Mussoorie Road and subsequently presented before the media.
Besides promising jobs, he allegedly deceived a female scientist with promises of a patent and a government grant. “The accused would impersonate a senior official from various agencies, luring people with promises of jobs, company registrations, and other services. Several,” said police.
Station house officer (SHO), Rajpur, PD Bhatt said a case had been registered against him at the Rajpur police station based on a complaint filed by a woman. “We recovered a walkie-talkie, a military uniform, and fake Ministry of Defence (MoD) insignia, caps and incriminating items from his possession,” said Station House Officer (SHO), Rajpur, PD Bhatt.
#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Pramod Kumar, SP City, says, "Some time ago, a complainant filed an FIR at the Rajpur Police Station against an individual named Yashovardhan. The accused deceived him by claiming to have connections with senior officials across various ministries… pic.twitter.com/U2tB4323N4— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2026
Dehradun Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramod Kumar said the arrested accused would impersonate an IPS officer, a senior military officer, a RAW agent, a CRPF officer, or a senior official from other agencies to influence people.
“Impressed by these claims, people would fall for his ruse. Yashovardhan’s father was a senior administrative officer in Uttarakhand, and he too harboured dreams of becoming one. However, the dream was shattered, and he started posing as an IPS officer and created fake ID cards and visiting cards,” the SP added.
Kumar said that two separate cases have been registered against the accused, including the one that dates back to July 8, 2026, when Anshul Upadhyay, a resident of Dakra Bazaar, lodged a complaint alleging that the accused, posing as a senior officer, defrauded him of Rs 15 lakh by promising to register a company in his late mother's name.
The second case came to light on July 15, 2026, when Dr Anupama, a resident of Canal Road, alleged that Yashovardhan, posing as an IPS officer and displaying fake ID and visiting cards, swindled Rs 4.60 lakh from her under the pretext of securing her a job as a data science consultant in the defence ministry.
Following the complaints, the SP formed a special team to probe the matter. The team examined CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scenes and, after gathering evidence, arrested the accused, Yashovardhan, on Thursday near the CSI intersection on Mussoorie Road during a routine check.
During questioning, the accused revealed that his father is a retired senior officer, and since childhood, he had dreamed of becoming an officer himself. Inspired by their work style and status, Yashovardhan prepared for the UPSC exams for several years but could not succeed, according to police.
Yashovardhan garnered media attention previously as well over an assault involving the son of Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', a prominent and influential political figure in Uttarakhand.
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