ETV Bharat / state

Former Bureaucrat's Son Arrested For Impersonating IPS Officer, Intelligence And Army Officials In Uttarakhand

Former Bureaucrat's Son Arrested For Impersonating IPS Officer, Intelligence And Army Officials In Uttarakhand ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police arrested a former bureaucrat’s son for allegedly defrauding people by impersonating an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, central intelligence and Indian Army officials. The action comes following complaints of multiple fraud cases and leads to the seizure of fake identity cards, uniforms and other materials. R. Yashovardhan, son of former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary S Ramaswami, was arrested today at Mussoorie Road and subsequently presented before the media. Besides promising jobs, he allegedly deceived a female scientist with promises of a patent and a government grant. “The accused would impersonate a senior official from various agencies, luring people with promises of jobs, company registrations, and other services. Several,” said police. Station house officer (SHO), Rajpur, PD Bhatt said a case had been registered against him at the Rajpur police station based on a complaint filed by a woman. “We recovered a walkie-talkie, a military uniform, and fake Ministry of Defence (MoD) insignia, caps and incriminating items from his possession,” said Station House Officer (SHO), Rajpur, PD Bhatt. Dehradun Superintendent of Police (SP) Pramod Kumar said the arrested accused would impersonate an IPS officer, a senior military officer, a RAW agent, a CRPF officer, or a senior official from other agencies to influence people.