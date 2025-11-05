ETV Bharat / state

Former BJP Union Minister Rajen Gohain Joins AJP

Guwahati: Former union minister and four-time BJP MP Rajen Gohain on Wednesday joined regional political outfit Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP). Gohain, who had resigned from the BJP on October 9, 2025, switched over to the regional party at a programme here in the presence of AJP president Lurinjyoti Gohain and general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, among others.

AJP leader Chitta Basumatary was also present on the occasion. He had represented the Nagaon parliamentary constituency for four terms from 1999 to 2019 and had served as the Union Minister of State for Railways from 2016 to 2019. He was also the Assam BJP chief.